A 2020 study by Evelyn Elsaesser and her colleagues, “Investigation of the Phenomenology and Impact of Spontaneous and Direct After-Death Communications,” reports on an international online survey of about a thousand people and estimates that 40 to 50 percent of people have had at least one.

What could explain them? As always in a paranormal investigation, we should begin by considering natural, normal explanations. Here are four of them.

The first is hoaxes, because people always hoax. I’m sure some ADCs are conscious hoaxes, but nowhere near all of them. Forty to 50 percent of the population isn’t committing conscious hoaxes. At most, only a tiny fraction would be doing so.

The second is mental illness. Some people are mentally ill, and that can produce hallucinations, so I’m sure that some ADCs are a product of mental illness. But only a small percentage of the population has mental illness of a kind that produces hallucinations. Further, researchers have consistently found that the large majority of people who experience ADCs are not mentally ill.

The third is misperception. Here something objectively real happened, but it was misperceived as an ADC when it actually wasn’t one.

William and Judith Guggenheim, a pair of researchers who gathered a huge number of accounts for their book Hello from Heaven, report the case of a woman named Caroline, whose daughter Lindsey was killed by a drunk driver. As we mentioned in the previous article, a big white butterfly landed on Lindsey’s casket and stayed there, and Caroline concluded that the butterfly was a sign from her daughter.

If someone told me she had had this experience, I wouldn’t challenge her on it. The butterfly could well be a sign. But butterflies land and rest on things all the time, so Caroline could have misperceived a purely natural occurrence as an ADC.

Humans see meaningful connections between bits of random data. We’re built to do that, and it promotes our survival. If you’re out in the wilderness and the wind is rustling the grass behind you and you think there’s a predator there, you’re more likely to survive than if you say, “Ah! It’s just the wind.”

But the more unlikely something is to occur by random chance, the less the misperception argument applies. As we saw in the last article, the Guggenheims also report the case of a woman named Sunny, whose nine-year-old son Sean used to give her a dime as her “allowance for being a good mother.” After Sean died, she and her husband found 640 dimes over the next nine years. That’s a lot of dimes (specifically, it’s three dimes a month for both Sean’s mother and his father).

Then there is a woman named Irene, whose husband Jacob had been an attorney. He kept all his papers in a home office and would not let anyone touch them. After he died, the tax bill came due, and she spent all day looking for it without success. In frustration, she stood in his office and screamed at him, and then,

suddenly, as I was standing there, Jacob’s appointment book opened! It’s a fairly thick book with a hard cover. The book had been closed on his desk, and I saw it open! . . . The book was opened to a page in December, and there was the tax bill!

Closed books don’t just normally open on their own by random chance, much less to the exact thing she was so frustrated about.

The fourth natural explanation is imagination, which can happen when people are dreaming or under great stress, like intense grief.

In the international study, 62 percent of ADCs occurred in sleep. Experiencers say sleep-state ADCs seem unusually vivid—“realer than real”—and more coherent and purposeful than a regular dream. But I’m quite sure that many cases people regard as sleep-state ADCs are actually just natural dreams.

I have no doubt that imagination also explains some waking ADCs—perhaps many or even most of them. I can imagine a grieving person’s subconscious making him feel as if he had been quickly touched or causing him to imagine that he heard someone calling his name. But I don’t think this can explain all waking ADCs.

The first problem is that they don’t always involve someone who’s actively grieving. The international study asked about this. Thirteen percent of respondents said they were not in mourning anymore, and another 14 percent said they had never been in mourning for the person. That’s 27 percent—more than one in four—who were not in grief when the ADC happened.

A second problem is that some experiencers didn’t know the person had died. A swimming coach named Warren had got up at 4:30 in the morning to swim, as he had for thirty years.

I was doing my laps, and when I got to the end of the pool, I felt my father say, “I am in heaven now. Don’t worry about me. I feel fine. I’m really happy. All the burdens and problems that were on my shoulders are gone.” . . . When I went back to my house, my sister called to let me know Dad had died at 3:44 that morning of respiratory failure.

A woman named Melinda hadn’t seen her childhood neighbor Tom in more than ten years, since he entered the priesthood. One night she woke to see him standing at the foot of her bed in a Navy uniform, saying, “Good-bye, Melinda. I’m leaving now.” But why was he in a Navy uniform if he had gone into the priesthood? Three days later, she got a letter from her mother saying that Tom had just been killed in action. He had been a chaplain in the Navy.

A third problem is that religious or spiritual beliefs don’t appear to be what’s driving these experiences. The international study found that only 9 percent of respondents described themselves as religious before their ADC, and 36 percent described themselves as spiritual.

A fourth problem is that many ADCs have witnesses. It’s comparatively easy to get one person to imagine something happening. But to get multiple people imagining the same thing at the same time is much harder.

A woman named Blair was praying in her hotel room the night before her father’s funeral when she saw him. He told her, “Be strong and take care of your mother. Remember, I love you. Good-bye.” She didn’t say anything out loud, but her five-year-old son, who she thought was asleep, got out of bed and ran to her: “My granddaddy! My granddaddy!” She told him his granddaddy was gone, and he said, “No! My granddaddy was right here!”

So more than one person may experience the ADC at the same time.

In another case, we have the accounts of both witnesses. On the night of his mother’s funeral, a man named Benjamin and his wife Mollie were getting into their car when both of them saw his mother standing in the doorway, waving good-bye, as she had many times before.

In Benjamin’s account, he tried to speak but couldn’t, and Mollie said, “Ben, I just saw your mother in the doorway!” In Mollie’s account of the same event, she looked over to him and said, “Did you . . . ?” Neither prompted the other.

A fifth problem is veridical information—that is, information that the experiencer didn’t previously know, that is specific enough that it couldn’t be guessed by random chance, and that turns out to be true. The international study asked whether respondents had received any information that was unknown to them, and 24 percent—basically one in four—said yes.

A woman named Sue Ellen saw her father and heard him say, “It’s all right, honey. It’s beautiful over here! I’m really happy, so don’t you worry.” Then he laughed and added, “Now I don’t have to pay for all that furniture your mom and sister bought.” Almost at the same moment, the phone rang with the news that he had just died of a heart attack. Afterward, she learned that her mother and sister had bought a house full of furniture just before he died, and his life insurance had paid for all of it.

A woman named Faith is a psychologist who works with terminally ill children. Two weeks after her thirteen-year-old patient Suzie died of leukemia, Suzie appeared to her in a vision and said, “Call my mother and tell her not to worry about my quilt.” The message meant nothing to Faith, but the next day she phoned Suzie’s mother. Suzie had had a quilt ever since she was a baby and was never separated from it. When they buried her, her mother couldn’t bear to part with it, and she felt guilty about keeping it. There’s no way Faith could have guessed all that by random chance.

A man named Emory, who isn’t Jewish, said the Mourner’s Kaddish—a prayer recited by mourners after the death of a close relative—every year for his foster father, who had died of cancer without leaving any children of his own. On one anniversary, as Emory came down from the sanctuary with his wife and a friend, all three of them smelled pipe tobacco in the elevator. It smelled like an apple pie cooling on a windowsill. Emory later learned from his foster mother that his father had become a pipe smoker before he died, and that his tobacco smelled like apple pie. So we have three witnesses, and veridical information on two points Emory didn’t previously know.

When it comes to explaining ADCs, I take an “all of the above” approach. Some reports may be due to natural causes. But many of them have multiple witnesses, and many contain veridical information that points to them being paranormal. Without evidence to the contrary, we should interpret them as what they appear to be: actual communications with our departed loved ones.

The vast majority of Christians acknowledge that God can let people have communication with the saints, which we refer to as visions and apparitions. ADCs are basically apparitions of people we know.