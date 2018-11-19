Diocese of Cuzco

Click to enlarge

Cuzco, Diocese of (CUZCENSIS), suffragan of Lima, Peru. The city of Cuzco, capital of the department of the same name, is located on the eastern end of the Knot of Cuzco, 11,-000 feet above sea-level. The original Inca city, said to have been founded in the eleventh century, was destroyed by Pizarro in 1535. There are still remains, however, of the palace of the Incas, the Temple of the Sun, and the Temple of the Virgins of the Sun. Among the most noteworthy buildings of the city is the cathedral of Santo Domingo. The diocese, erected by Paul III (September 5, 1536), comprises the departments of Cuzco and Apurimac, an area of 21,677 sq. m., containing a Catholic population of 480,000, with 106 parishes, 650 churches and chapels, 150 priests, a seminary, and schools. F.M. RUDGE

Catholic Answers is pleased to provide this unabridged entry from the original Catholic Encyclopedia, published between 1907 and 1912. It is a valuable resource for subjects related to theology, philosophy, history, culture, and more. Like most works that are more than a century old, though, it may occasionally use anachronistic language or present outdated scientific information. Accordingly, in offering this resource Catholic Answers does not thereby endorse every assertion or phrase in it.