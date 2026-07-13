Reports To: Director of Development
Department: Development
Location: Catholic Answers – Remote (temporary) Relocation required to Columbus, Ohio for in office position within two years.
Status: Full-time, Exempt
Position Summary
Catholic Answers is seeking a Major Gifts Officer (MGO) to join our Development team. The MGO will cultivate, steward, and solicit a portfolio of 100–150 major donors and prospects, building deep, mission-driven relationships that inspire transformative philanthropy. The MGO will focus on high-capacity and engaged donors within their portfolio, working collaboratively with the Director of Development, CEO, and colleagues in Mid-Level Giving, Direct Response, and Marketing to ensure thoughtful stewardship and strategic donor engagement, along with pipeline movement.
Key Responsibilities
Donor Portfolio Management
- Manage a hand-selected portfolio of 100–150 donors.
- Execute individualized moves management plans and document all activity in Salesforce/Momentum.
- Conduct 12–15 quality touches per donor per year, including calls, emails, personal notes, meetings, and visits.
- Provide 1–2 meaningful touchpoints per donor per month (thank-you notes, impact updates, spiritual reflections, holiday cards).
- Make a minimum of 1 personal ask per donor per year (not including mass solicitations).
- Complete at least 3 personal calls per donor annually.
- Thank every gift of $250+ and thank recurring donors at least quarterly.
Donor Meetings and Visits
- Achieve a minimum of 75 one-on-one donor visits annually.
- Ensure that every donor in the portfolio is invited to a personal meeting (in-person or virtual) annually, unless opted out.
- Conduct at least 300 donor calls annually.
- Document all meetings and calls in CRM with appropriate notes.
- Event-based donor interactions (e.g., Catholic Answers Conference, Vineyard Partner gatherings, pilgrimages, cruises) may qualify as visits if development-oriented, but should not exceed 25% of annual visit metrics unless approved by the Director of Development.
Stewardship and Cultivation
- Provide timely follow-up on donor commitments and promised actions.
- Share impact updates, behind-the-scenes insights, and stories of Catholic Answers’ work.
- Engage donors in Catholic Answers-hosted events, private webinars, apologist office hours, and spiritual outreach opportunities.
- Partner with Mid-Level Gift Officers to uplift qualified donors into major gifts portfolios
Data Management & Reporting
- Log all donor activity and insights in CRM, keeping Donor Engagement Plans (DEPs) updated.
- Track and report on donor movement across programs and the value represented.
- Ensure all transitions between donor levels are properly documented.
Collaboration & Events
- Participate in team meetings and collaborate with Development colleagues on events, campaigns, and strategic planning.
- Contribute to the refinement and evolution of the Mid-Level and Major Gifts programs as Catholic Answers grows.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in fundraising, communications, or a related field.
- 5+ years of fundraising, sales, or relationship management experience with a track record of closing major gifts ($5,000+).
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to build trust and engage donors on a personal and spiritual level.
- Highly organized with the ability to manage a large caseload effectively.
- Willingness to travel (40-50% travel expected)
- Proficient in CRM systems (Salesforce preferred), Microsoft Office Suite, and donor research tools.
- Practicing Catholic in full communion with the Church, passion for the mission of Catholic Answers and comfort discussing the Catholic faith.
Key Attributes
- Relationship builder with a donor-first mindset.
- Attentive to detail and deadlines.
- Adaptable, self-motivated, and proactive.
- Strong sense of discretion and professionalism.
To apply to this position please submit a cover letter and resume in word or pdf format to development-jobs@catholic.com