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Major Gifts Officer

2026-07-13T12:36:47

Reports To: Director of Development
Department: Development
Location: Catholic Answers – Remote (temporary) Relocation required to Columbus, Ohio for in office position within two years. 
Status: Full-time, Exempt 

 

Position Summary 

Catholic Answers is seeking a Major Gifts Officer (MGO) to join our Development team. The MGO will cultivate, steward, and solicit a portfolio of 100–150 major donors and prospects, building deep, mission-driven relationships that inspire transformative philanthropy. The MGO will focus on high-capacity and engaged donors within their portfolio, working collaboratively with the Director of Development, CEO, and colleagues in Mid-Level Giving, Direct Response, and Marketing to ensure thoughtful stewardship and strategic donor engagement, along with pipeline movement. 

 

Key Responsibilities 

Donor Portfolio Management 

  • Manage a hand-selected portfolio of 100–150 donors.
  • Execute individualized moves management plans and document all activity in Salesforce/Momentum.
  • Conduct 12–15 quality touches per donor per year, including calls, emails, personal notes, meetings, and visits.
  • Provide 1–2 meaningful touchpoints per donor per month (thank-you notes, impact updates, spiritual reflections, holiday cards).
  • Make a minimum of 1 personal ask per donor per year (not including mass solicitations).
  • Complete at least 3 personal calls per donor annually.
  • Thank every gift of $250+ and thank recurring donors at least quarterly. 

Donor Meetings and Visits 

  • Achieve a minimum of 75 one-on-one donor visits annually.
  • Ensure that every donor in the portfolio is invited to a personal meeting (in-person or virtual) annually, unless opted out.
  • Conduct at least 300 donor calls annually.
  • Document all meetings and calls in CRM with appropriate notes.
  • Event-based donor interactions (e.g., Catholic Answers Conference, Vineyard Partner gatherings, pilgrimages, cruises) may qualify as visits if development-oriented, but should not exceed 25% of annual visit metrics unless approved by the Director of Development. 

Stewardship and Cultivation 

  • Provide timely follow-up on donor commitments and promised actions.
  • Share impact updates, behind-the-scenes insights, and stories of Catholic Answers’ work.
  • Engage donors in Catholic Answers-hosted events, private webinars, apologist office hours, and spiritual outreach opportunities.
  • Partner with Mid-Level Gift Officers to uplift qualified donors into major gifts portfolios  

Data Management & Reporting 

  • Log all donor activity and insights in CRM, keeping Donor Engagement Plans  (DEPs) updated.
  • Track and report on donor movement across programs and the value represented.
  • Ensure all transitions between donor levels are properly documented. 

Collaboration & Events 

  • Participate in team meetings and collaborate with Development colleagues on events, campaigns, and strategic planning.
  • Contribute to the refinement and evolution of the Mid-Level and Major Gifts programs as Catholic Answers grows. 

 

Qualifications 

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in fundraising, communications, or a related field.
  • 5+ years of fundraising, sales, or relationship management experience with a track record of closing major gifts ($5,000+).
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
  • Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to build trust and engage donors on a personal and spiritual level.
  • Highly organized with the ability to manage a large caseload effectively.
  • Willingness to travel (40-50% travel expected)
  • Proficient in CRM systems (Salesforce preferred), Microsoft Office Suite, and donor research tools.
  • Practicing Catholic in full communion with the Church, passion for the mission of Catholic Answers and comfort discussing the Catholic faith. 

 

Key Attributes 

  • Relationship builder with a donor-first mindset.
  • Attentive to detail and deadlines.
  • Adaptable, self-motivated, and proactive.
  • Strong sense of discretion and professionalism. 

 

To apply to this position please submit a cover letter and resume in word or pdf format to development-jobs@catholic.com 

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