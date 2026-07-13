Reports To: Director of Development

Department: Development

Location: Catholic Answers – Remote (temporary) Relocation required to Columbus, Ohio for in office position within two years.

Status: Full-time, Exempt

Position Summary

Catholic Answers is seeking a Major Gifts Officer (MGO) to join our Development team. The MGO will cultivate, steward, and solicit a portfolio of 100–150 major donors and prospects, building deep, mission-driven relationships that inspire transformative philanthropy. The MGO will focus on high-capacity and engaged donors within their portfolio, working collaboratively with the Director of Development, CEO, and colleagues in Mid-Level Giving, Direct Response, and Marketing to ensure thoughtful stewardship and strategic donor engagement, along with pipeline movement.

Key Responsibilities

Donor Portfolio Management

Manage a hand-selected portfolio of 100–150 donors.

Execute individualized moves management plans and document all activity in Salesforce/Momentum.

Conduct 12–15 quality touches per donor per year , including calls, emails, personal notes, meetings, and visits.

Provide 1–2 meaningful touchpoints per donor per month (thank-you notes, impact updates, spiritual reflections, holiday cards).

Make a minimum of 1 personal ask per donor per year (not including mass solicitations).

Complete at least 3 personal calls per donor annually .

Thank every gift of $250+ and thank recurring donors at least quarterly.

Donor Meetings and Visits

Achieve a minimum of 75 one-on-one donor visits annually .

Ensure that every donor in the portfolio is invited to a personal meeting (in-person or virtual) annually, unless opted out.

Conduct at least 300 donor calls annually .

Document all meetings and calls in CRM with appropriate notes.

Event-based donor interactions (e.g., Catholic Answers Conference, Vineyard Partner gatherings, pilgrimages, cruises) may qualify as visits if development-oriented, but should not exceed 25% of annual visit metrics unless approved by the Director of Development.

Stewardship and Cultivation

Provide timely follow-up on donor commitments and promised actions.

Share impact updates, behind-the-scenes insights, and stories of Catholic Answers’ work.

Engage donors in Catholic Answers-hosted events, private webinars, apologist office hours, and spiritual outreach opportunities.

Partner with Mid-Level Gift Officers to uplift qualified donors into major gifts portfolios

Data Management & Reporting

Log all donor activity and insights in CRM, keeping Donor Engagement Plans (DEPs) updated.

Track and report on donor movement across programs and the value represented.

Ensure all transitions between donor levels are properly documented.

Collaboration & Events

Participate in team meetings and collaborate with Development colleagues on events, campaigns, and strategic planning.

Contribute to the refinement and evolution of the Mid-Level and Major Gifts programs as Catholic Answers grows.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in fundraising, communications, or a related field.

5+ years of fundraising, sales, or relationship management experience with a track record of closing major gifts ($5,000+).

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to build trust and engage donors on a personal and spiritual level.

Highly organized with the ability to manage a large caseload effectively.

Willingness to travel (40-50% travel expected)

Proficient in CRM systems (Salesforce preferred), Microsoft Office Suite, and donor research tools.

Practicing Catholic in full communion with the Church, passion for the mission of Catholic Answers and comfort discussing the Catholic faith.

Key Attributes

Relationship builder with a donor-first mindset.

Attentive to detail and deadlines.

Adaptable, self-motivated, and proactive.

Strong sense of discretion and professionalism.

To apply to this position please submit a cover letter and resume in word or pdf format to development-jobs@catholic.com