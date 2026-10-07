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Work for Catholic Answers

2026-10-13T15:57:51

From Customer Service to I.T., there are many opportunities that become available so check back frequently for open positions. Departments include:

  • Accounting
  • Apologetics
  • Customer Service
  • Development
  • Events & Seminars
  • I.T.
  • Marketing & Sales
  • Publishing
  • Radio
  • Video

Job Requirements:

  • Must be a practicing Catholic with a deep love of the Catholic faith, with a basic knowledge of the Magisterium
  • Lives in the San Diego area (no relocation)
  • Other requirements as defined by the position
  • Skills and education requirements depend on the position
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