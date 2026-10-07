Work for Catholic Answers

www.catholic.com/career/customer-service-representative
From Customer Service to I.T., there are many opportunities that become available so check back frequently for open positions. Departments include:
- Accounting
- Apologetics
- Customer Service
- Development
- Events & Seminars
- I.T.
- Marketing & Sales
- Publishing
- Radio
- Video
Job Requirements:
- Must be a practicing Catholic with a deep love of the Catholic faith, with a basic knowledge of the Magisterium
- Lives in the San Diego area (no relocation)
- Other requirements as defined by the position
- Skills and education requirements depend on the position
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