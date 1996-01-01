Jesus spoke of baptism as a second birth. Paul tells us that Baptism removes the stain of original sin (Rom. 5:15) and in the case of older persons it also removes actual sin. This new birth through baptism is salvific (Titus 3:5, 1 Pet. 3:21), giving us new life, and incorporating us into the Body of Christ.

Jesus calls everyone to baptism. This includes infants, who need original sin removed from their souls. There is no biblical prohibition against infant baptism. Moreover, infant baptism was an accepted practice in the early Church.