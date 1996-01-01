In Genesis 19, Abraham’s nephew Lot, who lived in Sodom, takes two angelic visitors into his home. The men of Sodom gathered around Lot’s house and demanded that the visitors be sent out to them “that we may know them” (a biblical phrase indicating sexual relations). The angels punished the men with blindness and removed Lot and his family from the city. God then sent down fire to consume Sodom, and Gomorrah as well.

From the time of the apostles, Christians understood that the primary sin for which God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah was homosexual activity (the word sodomy being derived from the destroyed city).