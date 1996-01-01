← Confirmation
Acts 8:14-17
Catholic Perspective
Scripture makes a clear distinction between the sacraments of Baptism and confirmation.
St. Philip, one of seven “servants” or deacons ordained in the early Church (Acts 6:3-6; see 1 Tim. 3:8-13)—and thus not St. Philip the apostle (Matt. 10:3)—baptizes various men and women in Samaria, including Simon, who previously practiced magic. However, Philip does not lay hands on the new Christians so that they can receive the Holy Spirit. Instead, he waits for the apostles, Sts. Peter and John, to confer this sacrament.
So, while Christians are baptized “in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit” (Matthew 28:19), as Jesus directs, they receive the Holy Spirit in a different sacrament that confirms and strengthens their lives as believers. (A divine exception is made when Cornelius and those close to him are anointed directly by God, and then are baptized by Peter [Acts 10:24, 44-48]).
Common Objections
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|THERE IS NO EVIDENCE THAT JESUS INSTITUTED A SACRAMENT OF CONFIRMATION.
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|PRAYING OVER DISCIPLES IS NOT RESTRICTED TO THE APOSTLES, AS JAMES 5:14-16 SHOWS.
Next Verse
Acts 19:1-7
While Apollos was at Corinth, Paul passed through the upper country and came to Ephesus. There he found some disciples. And he said to them, “Did you receive the Holy Spirit when you believed?” And they said, “No, we have never even heard that there is a Holy Spirit.” And he said, “Into what then were you baptized?” They said, “Into John’s baptism.” And Paul said, “John baptized with the baptism of repentance, telling the people to believe in the one who was to come after him, that is, Jesus.” On hearing this, they were baptized in the name of the Lord Jesus. And when Paul had laid his hands upon them, the Holy Spirit came on them; and they spoke with tongues and prophesied. There were about twelve of them in all.