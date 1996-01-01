← Confession
John 20:21-23
Jesus said to them again, “Peace be with you. As the Father has sent me, even so I send you.” And when he had said this, he breathed on them, and said to them, “Receive the Holy Spirit. If you forgive the sins of any, they are forgiven; if you retain the sins of any, they are retained.”
Catholic Perspective
In John’s Gospel, following his Resurrection, Jesus makes plain he’s assigning the ministry to forgive sins to particular Church leaders, specifically his apostles and those they designate in succeeding them (John 20:20-23). The apostles and their successors are given not only the unique ministry to forgive sins in Jesus’ name, but also the power to “retain” sins if a minister judges someone has not genuinely repented of their wrongdoing.
Common Objections
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|JESUS ENTRUSTED THE MESSAGE OF RECONCILIATION TO ALL BELIEVERS.
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|THE BIBLE SAYS WE SHOULD CONFESS OUR SINS TO ONE ANOTHER. WE DON’T NEED PRIESTS FOR THAT.
Next Verse
Matthew 18:15-18
If your brother sins against you, go and tell him his fault, between you and him alone. If he listens to you, you have gained your brother. But if he does not listen, take one or two others along with you, that every word may be confirmed by the evidence of two or three witnesses. If he refuses to listen to them, tell it to the church; and if he refuses to listen even to the church, let him be to you as a Gentile and a tax collector. Truly, I say to you, whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.