Catholic Perspective

In this passage from the Acts of the Apostles, Luke doesn’t try to argue for the teaching authority of the early Church, which is grounded in the leadership of the apostles. Instead, he affirms it matter-of-factly as something undisputed. Throughout salvation history, God has worked through the human authorities he has divinely appointed to lead his people, including Abraham, Moses, and King David. God works through human authorities in the New Testament, too; this authority is the Church, which he established (see Matt. 16:18-19). Jesus affirms this authority when he sends his apostles to make disciples of all nations (Matt. 28:19). This “Great Commission” is so significant that Paul assures his readers that the “apostles’ teaching” is synonymous with that of Jesus.

Common Objections