Rev 12:1-5

While it is true that this passage has many levels of meaning, the primary and literal sense of this text is that this “great sign” [a woman] appearing in heaven in bodily form is Mary, the mother of Jesus.

The biblical foundation of Mary’s assumption into heaven begins in Genesis, where Mary is referred prophetically as the “woman” who with her “seed” (Jesus) will crush the serpent’s (Satan's) head (3:15). References to identifying Mary as this “woman” also appear in Jeremiah 31:22, John 2:1-11, John 19:25-27, Galatians 4:4. This culminates with the apostolic testimony of St. John (Rev. 12), who sees Mary (the woman) in bodily form, already in eternal happiness.