Jimmy Akin dismantles four common claims about sola scriptura. He shows it was never a Reformation slogan or rallying cry, was never the formal principle of the Reformation, and was never one of five original solas. Using evidence from Luther’s own writings, Protestant scholars, and early Catholic sources, he traces the real history of the phrase. The surprising conclusion: Catholics first used it as the name of a doctrine. Most Protestants—including well-known pastors and theologians—have never heard the real story. Listen and learn what the evidence actually shows.

KEVIN VANHOOZER: . . . the Reformation slogan Scripture alone . . .

BOB WHEATLEY: It was the rallying cry of people like Martin Luther and John Calvin and the fathers of the Protestant Reformation.

C. SPROUL: And so the principle of sola scriptura became the formal principle of the Reformation.

JOHN PIPER: We are beginning a six-part series on the five solas of the Protestant Reformation.

STEVEN LAWSON: These five solas defined the Protestant Reformation.

Many Protestants describe sola scriptura as one of the foundational slogans of the Reformation.

In fact, many Protestants say it was one of the rallying cries of the Reformation.

They even say it was the formal principle of the Reformation.

And it was one of what they call the 5 solas.

The trouble is . . . all of that’s wrong.

So we’re going to look at where sola scriptura really came from and the role it played.

And most Protestants—even scholars and popular pastors and apologists—have absolutely no idea what you’re about to learn.

So buckle up and get ready for the secret origin of sola scriptura.

Let’s get into it!

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Howdy, folks!

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The Claims

Today I want to take up the question of the history of sola scriptura.

What sola scriptura actually means is a separate issue, and I’ll take that up in a future episode.

There are 4 claims we’ll be looking at.

Slogan

Rallying Cry

Formal Principle

Five Solas

Each of them is common in the Protestant world, and each is made by scholars, pastors, and apologists alike.

The first claim is that sola scriptura was a slogan of the Reformation.

Slogan

Here’s the Evangelical theologian Kevin Vanhoozer, introducing his 2016 book Biblical Authority after Babel:

KEVIN VANHOOZER: In short, the main problem my book addresses is whether the Reformation slogan Scripture alone generates doctrinal chaos rather than consensus.

In a 2017 video on the 5 solas, the Baptist pastor John Piper read this description of them:

JOHN PIPER: The five solas are five Latin phrases or slogans that emerge during the Reformation to summarize the Reformers’ theological convictions about the essentials of Christianity.

And the Reformed church historian Aaron Denlinger used the word, in a 2018 lecture in which he said:

AARON DENLINGER: And no slogans, of course, appeared more frequently over the course of last year’s festivities than the Reformation solas. Sola scriptura, sola fide, sola gratia, sola Christo, sola Deo gloria.

The second claim is that sola scriptura was a rallying cry of the Reformation.

Rallying Cry

A good example is Gavin Ortlund, a Baptist pastor and YouTuber who has a doctorate in historical theology and who has made a number of videos on sola scriptura.

Here’s how he introduced the subject in a 2020 video:

GAVIN ORTLUND: In this video I want to address the issue of sola scriptura, which is one of the rallying cries of the Protestant Reformation.

In 2012, the radio host Janet Mefferd ran a month-long series on the solas. She introduced one of the segments this way:

JANET MEFFERD: We’re continuing our weekly series this month on the solas of the Reformation, the rallying cries of the Reformation that brought the gospel back to the people for the first time in a very, very long time.

And here’s Bob Wheatley, in a 2026 YouTube video:

BOB WHEATLEY: Sola scriptura. That’s what I’m thinking about today. It’s something that means Scripture alone. It was the rallying cry of people like Martin Luther and John Calvin and the fathers of the Protestant Reformation.

The third claim is that sola scriptura was the formal principle of the Reformation.

Formal Principle

Here’s the Reformed theologian R. C. Sproul:

C. SPROUL: And so the principle of sola scriptura became the formal principle of the Reformation.

Here’s the Southern Baptist seminary president Albert Mohler, in a 2020 video from the Gospel Coalition:

ALBERT MOHLER: And that’s because this is what we call the formal principle of the Reformation.

And here’s Gavin Ortlund again, in the same 2020 video:

GAVIN ORTLUND: . . . by Scripture alone, sometimes called the formal principle of the Reformation.

The fourth claim is that sola scriptura was one of the 5 solas of the Reformation.

Five Solas

Here’s John Piper again, opening that 2017 series:

JOHN PIPER: We are beginning a six-part series on the five solas of the Protestant Reformation.

Here’s R. C. Sproul, opening a lecture in a series for Ligonier Ministries:

C. SPROUL: We’re going to continue with our series of study on the five solas of the Protestant Reformation.

And here’s the Reformed pastor Steven Lawson, in a sermon on the solas:

STEVEN LAWSON: These five solas are sola scriptura, solus Christus, sola gratia, sola fide, and soli Deo gloria, which are Latin for Scripture alone, Christ alone, grace alone, faith alone, and the glory of God alone. These five solas defined the Protestant Reformation.

The Picture

Taken together, these claims give a particular picture of sola scriptura and the Reformation.

It starts with the idea of a slogan.

Slogan

A slogan is a short, memorable phrase that sums up a cause.

The claim is that sola scriptura was one of these. That’s what Kevin Vanhoozer meant when he spoke of:

VANHOOZER: the Reformation slogan Scripture alone.

And many have the idea that the Reformers came up with the slogan and used it themselves.

In 1962, the Presbyterian theologian William Childs Robinson said that the Reformers coined the solas. He wrote:

William Childs Robinson, The Reformation: A Rediscovery of Grace, p. 1

In the struggle for justification, the Reformers used short crisp phrases to set forth the sheer graciousness of God with unmistakable clarity. As Latin was then the universal language of culture, and as the Reformation was a university movement, these slogans were coined in that tongue [i.e., Latin]. God led his people to victory in the Reformation under these banners or slogans.

And the Australian theologian Mark Thompson attributes the slogan to Luther himself:

Mark D. Thompson, “What Sola Scriptura Really Means”

That this is what Luther meant by the slogan sola Scriptura was made even clearer a few years later.

The next idea builds on the first one.

Rallying Cry

A rallying cry is a slogan that people use to call others to a cause.

So the rallying cry claim depends on the slogan claim. Something has to be a slogan before people can rally around it.

But a rallying cry is more than a slogan. It implies that people used the phrase often and publicly, to gather support.

And the claim is that the Reformers did this with sola scriptura.

The Baptist theologian Matthew Barrett says the Reformers themselves proclaimed it:

Matthew Barrett, “The Five Solas: An Interview with Matthew Barrett”

Luther, Calvin, Zwingli, Melanchthon, and many others cried sola scriptura.

And Bob Wheatley, whom we heard from earlier, named 2 of the people who are supposed to have used it this way:

WHEATLEY: the rallying cry of people like Martin Luther and John Calvin.

You find the same thing in popular sources. The website GotQuestions.org says:

GotQuestions.org, “What Is Sola Scriptura?”

Sola scriptura was the rallying cry of the Protestant Reformation.

The third idea goes further still.

Formal Principle

Sola scriptura is supposed to have been so important to the Reformation that it can be called the Reformation’s formal principle.

Here’s how the Protestant apologist James White put it in a 2022 episode of his program The Dividing Line:

JAMES WHITE: The entire Protestant Reformation, and the formal principle of the Reformation, Sola Scriptura. Material principle being justification by faith.

The idea is that the Reformation had 2 basic principles.

The formal principle is the one that supplies the form or framework for theology—the source of our knowledge about God—and that was supposed to be Scripture alone.

The material principle is the one that supplies the central content—the matter—of the Reformation’s teaching, and that was supposed to be justification by faith alone.

And this is supposed to be how sola scriptura functioned in the Reformation itself.

Steven Lawson, the pastor we heard from earlier, says:

LAWSON: It is called the formal principle because it gave form to everything. It is sola scriptura, Scripture alone.

Albert Mohler, the seminary president we heard from earlier, described its role in the Reformation this way:

MOHLER: This landed as a thunderclap in the middle of the Reformation, and everyone knew that sola scriptura was where it would begin and end. And that’s because this is what we call the formal principle of the Reformation.

And R. C. Sproul pushed the idea back to the Reformers themselves. In a 1978 essay, he wrote:

C. Sproul, “Sola Scriptura: Crucial to Evangelicalism,” p. 103

The Reformation principle of Sola Scriptura was given the status of the formal cause of the Reformation by Melanchthon and his Lutheran followers. The formal cause was distinguished from the material cause of Sola Fide (by faith alone).

Philip Melanchthon was Luther’s right-hand man at Wittenberg, so this would put the idea at the very heart of the Reformation.

The last idea puts sola scriptura in a set.

Five Solas

Sola scriptura is supposed to be not just one of 2 principles but one of 5 solas that together summed up the Reformation.

Steven Lawson says:

LAWSON: The central nerve of the Reformation was the five solas, which served as the core commitments of the movement.

And Matthew Barrett writes:

Matthew Barrett, “The Five Solas”

The five solas of the Reformation, which distinguished the Reformers from the teachings of Rome, include sola scriptura (Scripture alone), solus Christus (Christ alone), sola fide (faith alone), sola gratia (grace alone), and soli Deo gloria (glory to God alone).

So we have a picture: The Reformers coined the slogan sola scriptura, they rallied around it, it was their formal principle, and it was one of the 5 solas they proclaimed.

How well does that picture hold up?

Five Solas?

Let’s start with the 5 solas.

Where did they come from?

Five Solas

LAWSON: These five solas defined the Protestant Reformation.

The first thing to know is that the earliest groupings of the solas didn’t have 5 members.

The Lutheran scholar Timothy Schmeling traced the use of the 3 solas together as a set in American Lutheranism back to 1892, when the cornerstone of the seminary of the Wisconsin Synod—a Lutheran church body—was laid.

Those three solas were sola scriptura, sola gratia, and sola fide—or by Scripture alone, by grace alone, and by faith alone.

And that seminary cornerstone is the first time we have these being paired this way.

In 1916, for the 400th anniversary of the Reformation, the Lutheran theologian Theodore Engelder wrote an essay titled “The Three Principles of the Reformation: Sola Scriptura, Sola Gratia, Sola Fides.”

So in 1916, there were still only 3.

Then something else happened, which I’ll call Triumphalism Creep—the tendency to come up with ever grander-sounding formulas for the Reformation.

In the 20th century, people started expanding the list to 5 by adding solus Christus and soli Deo gloria.

Sola Scriptura

Sola Fide

Sola Gratia

Solus Christus

Soli Deo Gloria

You can see how that kind of magnification of triumphalism works: “We believe in doing theology by Scripture alone! We believe in justification by faith alone! By grace alone! By Christ alone! To the glory of God alone! Yeah!”

And in 1996, the Alliance of Confessing Evangelicals issued the Cambridge Declaration, which was organized under 5 theses headed with these 5 solas.

Between 2015 and 2017—ahead of the Reformation’s 500th anniversary—Zondervan published a 5-volume series on the 5 solas, edited by Matthew Barrett.

But some prominent Protestants acknowledge how recent the grouping is.

In a 2016 interview, Albert Mohler said:

Albert Mohler, “Retrieving the Reformation after Babel: A Conversation with Professor Kevin J. Vanhoozer”

[The Reformers] clearly articulated and taught all that we now refer to as the Solas, but . . . the formulas were not collected until, well, just about a century ago.

And Vanhoozer himself said this in another 2016 video:

VANHOOZER: Now it’s true that the Reformers themselves never grouped the five solas together. We had to wait until the 20th century for someone to do that . . .

And here’s Albert Mohler again, in a 2017 sermon:

MOHLER: Luther didn’t start out with five solas. As a matter of fact, what we refer to as the five solas of the Reformation were only summarized in that way in the 20th century. It was only about a hundred years ago that the solas were defined in that way . . .

So the 5 solas aren’t from the Reformation. They’re from the 20th century.

Five Solas

So—no matter how good it feels to pile slogan upon slogan, leading to triumphalism creep—these don’t go back to the Reformation itself.

They grew over time in the Protestant community, and since human nature doesn’t change, perhaps by the year 2500 we’ll be up to 10 solas!

Formal Principle?

Next is the idea that sola scriptura is the formal principle of the Reformation.

Formal Principle

SPROUL: And so the principle of sola scriptura became the formal principle of the Reformation.

Now, there’s a sense in which you can say this. The distinction between form and matter goes back to Aristotle, and it’s been used in Christian theology since the 1200s.

So if you want to call sola scriptura the formal principle of the Reformation—the principle that they used to form their ideas—then you can.

The question is: Where did this claim come from, and does it go back to the Reformation itself, like some authors—including R. C. Sproul—have said?

Well, that’s not what others who have looked into the question have found.

The Evangelical theologian Anthony Lane says:

Anthony N. S. Lane, “Sola Scriptura? Making Sense of a Post-Reformation Slogan,” p. 298

Sola Scriptura is often described as the formal principle of the Reformation, as opposed to sola fide and sola gratia which are the material principles. This must be qualified, on two grounds. First, the distinction between formal and material principles dates from as recently as the nineteenth century.

In fact, the distinction goes back to German theology in the early 1800s.

In 1814, the German theologian Karl Gottlieb Bretschneider published a handbook in which he distinguished between the material principle of Protestantism—justification—and its formal principle—Scripture.

That’s almost 300 years after the Reformation began.

So what about R. C. Sproul’s claim that the formal principle goes back to Melanchthon and his Lutheran followers?

Sproul doesn’t give a source for it, and the scholars who have looked into where these terms came from point to the 1800s instead.

Timothy Schmeling, the Lutheran scholar we heard from earlier, says:

Timothy R. Schmeling, “Proclaim the Wonders God Has Done: Sola Scriptura,” p. 6

It was the Rationalist Lutheran theologian Karl Gottlieb Bretschneider (1776–1848) who first coined the distinction between the material (reconciliation/justification) and formal (Scripture) principles of church dogmatics.

Others trace the terms to another German theologian, August Twesten, who used them in 1826.

And you’ll recall that Anthony Lane said the distinction dates from as recently as the nineteenth century.

Either way, it comes from the 1800s, not from Melanchthon.

Formal Principle

Rallying Cry?

What about the idea that sola scriptura was a rallying cry in the Reformation?

Rallying Cry

GAVIN: one of the rallying cries of the Protestant Reformation.

Did the Reformers really rally around the cry of sola scriptura?

No, they didn’t.

Here’s the Protestant historian Carl Trueman in a 2015 talk:

CARL TRUEMAN: The great cry . . . the term is sort of later really, but it certainly sums up the Reformers’ position, and that is, you know, by Scripture alone.

The strongest evidence comes from Luther’s own writings.

The Lutheran scholar Timothy Wengert searched the Weimar edition—the standard scholarly collection of Luther’s works—and counted how often these phrases appear in his Latin writings.

Sola fide—1,200

Sola gratia—200

Sola scriptura—20

According to Wengert, the phrase sola fide appears around 1,200 times, and sola gratia appears around 200 times.

But sola scriptura appears only around 20 times.

Luther used sola fide about 60 times as often as sola scriptura.

That’s not how you treat a rallying cry!

You have a vastly better case for “by faith alone” as a rallying cry in this period, but not sola scriptura.

Rallying Cry

Slogan?

That leaves the most modest claim: that sola scriptura was a slogan of the Reformation.

Slogan

VANHOOZER: the Reformation slogan Scripture alone.

But was it a slogan during the Reformation? To answer that, we need to make a distinction.

There’s a difference between using a set of words or a phrase in a sentence—and using them as the name of something.

If I say, “I like to eat local food grown by farmers in this area,” the words “local” and “food” are just ordinary words in a sentence.

But if I say, “I believe in the local food movement,” I’m using the words as a name—a label for a particular cause.

In the same way, there’s a difference between saying “I believe in Scripture alone as the source of Christian teaching,” and saying, “I believe in sola scriptura.”

In the first case, the words “Scripture” and “alone” are just ordinary words in a sentence.

In the second, they’ve become the name of a doctrine or principle.

And a slogan has to be the second kind of thing. It’s a label for a cause.

Now, the Reformers did use the words Scripture alone in sentences.

For example, at the end of 1520, Martin Luther wrote a defense of the statements he made that Pope Leo X had rejected, and in it he said:

Martin Luther, Assertion of All the Articles, WA 7:98

I do not wish to be deemed more learned than all, but I wish for Scripture alone to reign.

But that’s a sentence. Luther isn’t naming a doctrine. He’s saying what he wants Scripture to do—he wants it to reign.

Protestant statements of faith from the period show the same pattern.

The First Helvetic Confession—a Swiss Reformed statement of 1536—says:

First Helvetic Confession, Article 1

The canonical Scripture, the Word of God, delivered by the Holy Spirit and set before the world through the prophets and apostles, the most perfect and most ancient philosophy of all, alone perfectly contains all piety and the whole rule of life.

The Lutheran Formula of Concord of 1577 says:

Formula of Concord, Epitome, “Comprehensive Summary, Rule and Norm,” 7

The Holy Scriptures alone remain the only judge, rule, and standard, according to which, as the only test-stone, all dogmas shall and must be discerned and judged, as to whether they are good or evil, right or wrong.

And at the Synod of Dort—a Dutch Reformed church council held in 1618 and 1619—each delegate swore that:

Oath of the Synod of Dort

I will use no human writings, but the Word of God alone as the sure and undoubted rule of faith.

In each case, these terms appear as ordinary words in a sentence. None of these documents uses sola scriptura as the name of a doctrine, and thus none is using it as a slogan.

This isn’t just a Catholic observation. A number of Protestant scholars who have looked into the matter have acknowledged the same thing.

Anthony Lane wrote:

Anthony N. S. Lane, “Sola Scriptura? Making Sense of a Post-Reformation Slogan,” p. 298

Although there are passages from Reformation times in which the words sola and Scriptura appear in close proximity, sola Scriptura as a formula or a slogan post-dates the Reformation.

The Reformed theologian Robert Letham puts it even more strongly:

Robert Letham, Through Western Eyes

There is not evidence of such a slogan in the entire sixteenth century. It is probable that it did not put in an appearance until the eighteenth century at the earliest. Contrary to so much hot air, it is not a Reformation slogan.

As we’ll see, the phrase actually began to be used as a label earlier than Letham thought, but the basic point stands.

The German historian Friedemann Stengel devoted a whole book to the history of the phrase, and he concluded that Luther used the words rarely and not yet as a fixed term.

So when did sola scriptura start being used as a name?

Among Protestants, it happened in German theology in the 1800s, as we saw with the formal principle.

The label then crossed into English in the early 1900s.

For example, in January 1905, the Lutheran Missouri Synod’s Theological Quarterly eulogized its editor, A. L. Graebner, by saying he was:

Bente, “In Memory of Prof. A. L. Graebner, D. D.,” Theological Quarterly 9, no. 1, p. 1

a champion especially of the sola gratia and the sola Scriptura—a true Lutheran theologian, whose death, in more than one sense, means a great loss to the Lutheran church of America.

You can track what happened next using Google’s Ngram viewer, which lets you look up how often a word or phrase appears in the books Google has scanned from the year 1500 forward.

In the video version of the podcast, I’ll show a chart that displays every use of the phrase between 1800 and now—and in the early years it’s mostly picking up the words sola and scriptura as ordinary words in sentences, and it barely registers.

There’s basically nothing—in German or English—until around the year 1900.

In German books, the phrase is more common than in English, and it climbs steadily through the 20th century—from about 5 occurrences per billion words in 1916 to about 177 occurrences per billion in 2000.

In English books, it’s near zero before 1900. In 1916, it shows up less than once per billion words.

Then it takes off after the Second World War, rising to around 45 occurrences per billion words in 2000 and peaking at around 123 in 2017—the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.

So—based on the data we have—this was not a slogan going back to Reformation days. It was barely used at all until the early 20th century, just a hundred years ago.

Yet the vast majority of Protestants—including the theologians, pastors, and apologists we’ve heard from—are totally unaware of this.

They assume the term has been around since the Reformation began.

This illustrates just how strong the temptation is to read how things are in your own day back onto the past—which is a temptation that everybody has.

But we still need to run the origin of the phrase to ground.

When—precisely—did it become the name of a doctrine and who came up with it?

This will knock the socks off almost everyone in the Protestant community, but the evidence indicates that the doctrine of sola scriptura actually received its name . . . from Catholics.

In 1582, the English Catholic apologist Thomas Stapleton, answering a Protestant critic, wrote:

Thomas Stapleton, Principiorum fidei doctrinalium demonstratio methodica, p. 527

But as for the Apostle’s words about divinely inspired Scripture, we have shown in this work too how little they help your pretext concerning sola Scriptura—all of which you prudently pass over.

Translated this way, that’s close to a label, but it’s debatable because the whole passage was written in Latin, and someone could still argue that the words sola and Scriptura are being used as ordinary words in a sentence here.

A clearer case comes in 1614, from the Jesuit Adam Contzen. His book’s chapter critiquing Protestant views on the Holy Scripture begins:

Adam Contzen, Crudelitas et idolum Calvinistarum revelatum, p. 540

The foundation of all alike, of the Lutherans, Calvinists, Anabaptists, Illyricans, Socinians, is sola, sola scriptura, not the Scripture of God, but [Scripture] interpolated, deformed, depraved by their versions, interpretations, [and] analogies.

This sounds more like sola scriptura is the name of a position that all of these groups share.

In 1618, the same passage appeared in an expanded German version, which called sola scriptura the Grundsupp of the group.

The German word Grundsupp means Sediment.

It refers to the gunk at the bottom of a pot.

So—in keeping with the sharp polemics that both sides used at the time—Contzen wasn’t being complimentary!

In 1614, the Catholic writer Petrus Cutsemius published an annotated Latin translation of the acts of a Reformed synod held at Utrecht in 1612. The synod required its preachers to hold to the Apostles’ Creed and the Protestant Belgic Confession, while also saying the Belgic Confession could be tested against Scripture. In a note on this, Cutsemius wrote:

Petrus Cutsemius, Synodus provincialis dioecesis Ultraiectinae, p. 12

Behold, two contradictions come together here, one of them in plain sight: Sola Scriptura, and non sola Scriptura, but the Apostles’ Creed also and the Belgic Confession of faith are to be embraced by all preachers as the word of God.

Here Cutsemius seems to use sola scriptura and non sola scriptura as the names of two rival positions.

So it looks like the doctrine of sola scriptura was actually named by its opponents, and the name was then adopted in the Protestant community.

That’s not too surprising, because people often acquire names from outsiders.

In fact, Christians originally called their movement “the Way,” and Christianity seems to have been given that name by outsiders. In Acts 11:26, Luke records that:

Acts 11:26

For a whole year they met with the church and taught a great many people. And in Antioch the disciples were first called Christians.

But the name became so common that we eventually adopted it for ourselves.

And it looks like the same thing happened with the term sola Scriptura in the Protestant community.

In any event, it was not a slogan from the time of the Reformation.

Slogan

Conclusion

So let’s put the pieces together.

Slogan

Rallying Cry

Formal Principle

Five Solas

In the Reformation era, sola scriptura wasn’t a slogan. The Reformers used the words in sentences, and Luther used the Latin phrase only rarely.

Some of the earliest uses of the phrase as the name of a doctrine come from Catholic critics of the Reformation.

It wasn’t a rallying cry either. Luther used sola fide about 60 times as often.

It became a common Protestant name for a doctrine in the 1800s, when German theologians also started calling it the formal principle of the Reformation.

And the grouping of the 5 solas is newer still.

So the picture we started with—sola scriptura as the Reformers’ slogan, as their rallying cry, as something they identified as their formal principle, and as one of the 5 solas they proclaimed—doesn’t match the history.

That leaves the question of what sola scriptura actually means, which is a subject I’ll look at in future episodes.

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