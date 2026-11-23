Is Ortlund’s definition the historic one—or something unique to him? Jimmy lays out the evidence so you can decide.

In this episode Jimmy Akin digs into the historic Protestant confessions Ortlund cites, shows they actually affirm both supremacy and sufficiency, and tracks how Ortlund’s own statements on the topic have shifted. He also unpacks the “by Scripture alone” meaning of the Latin phrase itself and why most Protestants have long treated sufficiency as part of sola scriptura.

Gavin Ortlund claims sola scriptura means only that Scripture is the sole infallible rule—and that sufficiency is a separate doctrine.

SCRIPT E111 Gavin Ortlund vs. Sola Scriptura

Coming Up

GAVIN ORTLUND: In this video I want to address the issue of sola scriptura, which is one of the rallying cries of the Protestant Reformation—by Scripture alone—sometimes called the formal principle of the Reformation.

Let’s get into it!

* * *

Howdy, folks!

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Introduction

Gavin Ortlund is a Baptist pastor and YouTuber who has a doctorate in historical theology and who has made a number of videos on sola scriptura.

In a 2020 video, Gavin called sola scriptura one of the rallying cries of the Reformation.

In Episode 110, I looked at whether sola scriptura really was one of the rallying cries of the Reformation, and it wasn’t.

The Reformers used the words sola and scriptura in sentences, but the phrase didn’t become a name for a doctrine until the 1800s. Much less was it used as a rallying cry during the Reformation.

That’s something many Protestants say without really thinking about it—because of how central sola scriptura is to their theology—but it isn’t historically accurate.

In fact—as we saw—Luther used the phrase “by faith alone” 60 times more frequently, so you’d have a much better case for sola fide being a rallying cry than sola scriptura.

Today, we’re going to be looking at another question: What does sola scriptura mean?

The term is used in multiple ways in different Protestant groups, and I’ll be looking at some of those in future episodes.

But in this episode, I want to look at one aspect of the question: whether sola scriptura is limited to the supremacy of Scripture—the idea that Scripture is the highest authority—or whether it also includes the sufficiency of Scripture—the idea that Scripture contains every doctrine Christians are bound to believe.

Gavin is a representative of the supremacy-only view, so we’ll be looking at what he says.

What Does It Mean?

Here’s how Gavin defines sola scriptura in a 2024 video:

GAVIN: Sola scriptura means that Scripture is the church’s only infallible rule. It doesn’t mean that Scripture is the only authority. Creeds, catechisms, confessions, and councils function authoritatively, but according to sola scriptura they are fallible, meaning capable of error, and thus reformable in light of Scripture.

And here’s how he put it in the opening statement of his 2023 debate with Trent Horn:

GAVIN: One, the Bible is an infallible rule for the church. Two, there is no other infallible rule for the church. Three, therefore the Bible is the only infallible rule for the church, which is the doctrine we call sola scriptura as it’s been defined in historic magisterial Protestant documents and as we’ve agreed to define it for this debate.

So Gavin is claiming that his definition is the one found in:

GAVIN: historic magisterial Protestant documents.

The magisterial Protestants were the mainstream Reformers—like Luther and Calvin—who worked with the civil authorities, or magistrates, as opposed to the radical Reformers, like the Anabaptists.

Gavin appeals to these documents himself. In a 2025 video, he cited one of them—the Thirty-Nine Articles of the Church of England—to support his understanding of sola scriptura:

GAVIN: Now this is a historic Protestant view, to distinguish infallibility and authority. So Article 20 in the Thirty-Nine Articles of the Anglican Church says, “The church hath power to decree rites or ceremonies, and authority in controversies of faith.”

So Gavin uses the Thirty-Nine Articles to show that, for Protestants, the church can have real authority without being infallible.

But Gavin read only the first part of Article 20. Here’s the whole article:

Thirty-Nine Articles, Article XX

The Church hath power to decree Rites or Ceremonies, and authority in Controversies of Faith: And yet it is not lawful for the Church to ordain anything that is contrary to God’s Word written, neither may it so expound one place of Scripture, that it be repugnant to another. Wherefore, although the Church be a witness and a keeper of holy Writ, yet, as it ought not to decree anything against the same, so besides the same ought it not to enforce anything to be believed for necessity of Salvation.

Article 20 asserts the supremacy of Scripture: the church’s authority is real, but it may not decree anything against Scripture. And its last clause—that the church may not require anything to be believed for salvation besides Scripture—asserts the sufficiency of Scripture.

Gavin’s definition of sola scriptura rests on the first of these ideas: Scripture alone is infallible, and the church’s fallible authority is under it.

Then he turned to the sufficiency of Scripture:

GAVIN: Sola scriptura does not claim that everything that we believe needs to be taught explicitly in the Bible. That is just not on the table. What is being targeted here is the idea of the sufficiency of Scripture, which is a related but distinct Protestant doctrine that is teased out differently in different Protestant traditions—sometimes more modestly in the Anglican tradition. Article 6 of the Thirty-Nine Articles basically says the Bible is sufficient for salvation. It’s a very modest claim.

Note what he just said about the sufficiency of Scripture.

the sufficiency of Scripture, which is a related but distinct Protestant doctrine

So Gavin views the sufficiency of Scripture as a doctrine that is related to sola scriptura but not the same thing.

That’s going to be important going forward, so remember it.

Here’s Article 6 of the Thirty-Nine Articles—a document ratified by the Church of England in 1571:

Thirty-Nine Articles, Article VI

Holy Scripture containeth all things necessary to salvation: so that whatsoever is not read therein, nor may be proved thereby, is not to be required of any man, that it should be believed as an article of the Faith or be thought requisite or necessary to salvation.

So Gavin cites the Thirty-Nine Articles in support of his view of sola scriptura, and he calls what the same document says about the sufficiency of Scripture a related but distinct doctrine.

He’s drawing the line for what to call sola scriptura and what not to call it.

But the Thirty-Nine Articles don’t draw that line. Article 20 itself states both ideas, and the document never uses the term sola scriptura.

And then he read the Westminster Confession of Faith—a Presbyterian confession written in 1646:

GAVIN: The tradition in Protestant circles that generally has the most ambitious articulation of the sufficiency of Scripture would be the Reformed tradition, though even here it’s very carefully nuanced. So in the Westminster Confession of Faith—note what I put in purple here—“The whole counsel of God concerning all things necessary for his own glory, man’s salvation, faith and life, is either expressly set down in Scripture, or by good and necessary consequence may be deduced from Scripture.”

So for Gavin, what the Westminster Confession is talking about here isn’t sola scriptura but:

GAVIN: a related but distinct Protestant doctrine.

So Gavin uses the confessions to tell us what he thinks sola scriptura is, and he uses them to tell us what the sufficiency of Scripture is—and he treats these as two different doctrines.

The Two Ideas

To see what’s going on, we need to look at two ideas that come up when people discuss sola scriptura.

The Supremacy of Scripture is the idea that Scripture is the highest authority, or the only infallible authority.

The Sufficiency of Scripture is the idea that Scripture states or implies every doctrine Christians are bound to believe.

The supremacy of Scripture is about Scripture’s rank. The sufficiency of Scripture is about Scripture’s contents.

Gavin defines sola scriptura using only the supremacy of Scripture, and he treats the sufficiency of Scripture as a separate doctrine.

So let’s go back to the confessions and see where these two ideas show up.

Westminster Confession of Faith 1:6

The whole counsel of God concerning all things necessary for his own glory, man’s salvation, faith and life, is either expressly set down in Scripture, or by good and necessary consequence may be deduced from Scripture: unto which nothing at any time is to be added, whether by new revelations of the Spirit, or traditions of men.

When the Westminster Confession says in section 1:6 that everything necessary is either expressly set down in Scripture, or by good and necessary consequence may be deduced from Scripture, that’s the sufficiency of Scripture.

And in section 1:10, the Westminster Confession says:

Westminster Confession of Faith 1:10

The supreme judge by which all controversies of religion are to be determined, and all decrees of councils, opinions of ancient writers, doctrines of men, and private spirits, are to be examined, and in whose sentence we are to rest, can be no other but the Holy Spirit speaking in the Scripture.

That’s the supremacy of Scripture.

The Second London Baptist Confession—issued in 1677 and reissued in 1689—opens its chapter on Scripture by saying:

Second London Baptist Confession 1:1

The Holy Scripture is the only sufficient, certain, and infallible rule of all saving knowledge, faith, and obedience.

And later in the same chapter it says:

Second London Baptist Confession 1:6

The whole counsel of God concerning all things necessary for his own glory, man’s salvation, faith and life, is either expressly set down or necessarily contained in the Holy Scripture: unto which nothing at any time is to be added, whether by new revelation of the Spirit, or traditions of men.

And the Belgic Confession—a Reformed confession from the Low Countries, written in 1561—has an article titled “The Sufficiency of Scripture,” which says:

Belgic Confession, Article 7

We believe that this Holy Scripture contains the will of God completely and that everything one must believe to be saved is sufficiently taught in it. . . . Therefore we must not consider human writings—no matter how holy their authors may have been—equal to the divine writings; nor may we put

custom, nor the majority, nor age, nor the passage of times or persons, nor councils, decrees, or official decisions above the truth of God, for truth is above everything else.

The London Baptist Confession puts both ideas in a single sentence when it calls Scripture the only sufficient and infallible rule, and the Westminster Confession, the Belgic Confession, and the Thirty-Nine Articles each assert both the supremacy of Scripture and its sufficiency.

But the confessions don’t draw the line Gavin draws between sola scriptura and the sufficiency of Scripture.

One of the things these documents have in common is that none of them uses the phrase sola scriptura as the name of a doctrine.

For the Belgic Confession and the Thirty-Nine Articles, the name hadn’t even been coined yet.

By the time the Westminster Confession and the London Baptist Confession were written, Catholic writers had already used it as a label a generation earlier—as I covered back in Episode 110.

But the phrase wasn’t yet being used by Protestants as the name of a doctrine, and so the authors of these confessions didn’t organize their teaching around it. They simply stated what they believed about Scripture.

And that means that when Gavin appeals to these documents and relates them to sola scriptura, he’s reading his own framework back onto them.

They don’t define sola scriptura at all. Gavin is taking what they say and deciding which parts of it count as sola scriptura and which don’t.

What the confessions do give us is the teaching that the label came to sum up.

As the Evangelical writer Philip Duce puts it:

Philip Duce, “Sola Scriptura and Science,” Origins 32, p. 10

Whenever the slogan was introduced, its purpose was to encapsulate the teaching of the Reformers.

And that teaching, as we just saw from the confessions, includes the sufficiency of Scripture.

So you can’t confidently draw a line at a particular point in these confessions and say, “Thus far sola scriptura, and no further.”

You can’t do that because the texts you’re working with don’t use the term, and so you have to decide for yourself—based on sources outside the text—what the doctrine of sola scriptura includes or excludes.

Gavin expressly excludes the sufficiency of Scripture from sola scriptura. But he hasn’t always been consistent about it.

“Pull Them Apart Too Much”?

Back in 2021, Gavin and I had a conversation about sola scriptura on my channel.

Early in that conversation, he said this about the Westminster Confession’s statement—the one in paragraph 6 of its first chapter:

GAVIN: Sola scriptura and then the related doctrines—so paragraph six, I would use the label the sufficiency of Scripture to describe that articulation there, which is obviously related to sola scriptura but not identical to it.

A couple of minutes later he said:

GAVIN: I do think the phrase only infallible rule for faith and practice [is] a good summation of historic official Protestant articulation of sola scriptura.

Then, a couple of minutes after that, he said this about sufficiency and sola scriptura:

GAVIN: But I don’t necessarily see an inconsistency as I look at the sufficiency of Scripture and sola scriptura. I would see one as a sort of derivation of the other.

So now one of them is derived from the other.

Then I said this:

JIMMY AKIN: I would understand sola scriptura as including not only the idea that it’s the only infallible source we have, but that it’s also a sufficient source.

JIMMY: I think sola scriptura is really both, and I think it’s that way for many Protestants.

Gavin replied:

GAVIN: Yeah, that sounds fair to me. To some extent it’s terminology, if we just say, well, what does sola scriptura mean, and do we include the Bible’s sufficiency in that? But they do float together. They go together. And so I think what you’re saying is right, and that those are both representative of historic Protestantism, and it would be unfair for me to pull them apart too

much. . . . So, in other words, I agree with what you’re saying about the need to include the sufficiency.

So Gavin agreed that:

GAVIN: the need to include the sufficiency.

But less than a minute later, he read a passage from the 17th-century Reformed theologian Francis Turretin:

GAVIN: Let me just read how Francis Turretin put it. Okay, he’s a Protestant who spoke to this, and he said, “The question of sola scriptura does not concern whether any judgment belongs to the church and its officers in controversies of faith; rather, the question concerns only the supreme and infallible judgment by which everything must necessarily stand or fall.”

There’s something odd about this quotation, though. Gavin just read a passage from Francis Turretin that referred to sola scriptura.

GAVIN: The question of sola scriptura.

But the words sola scriptura aren’t in Turretin’s Latin.

And when Gavin read the same passage in 2025, he didn’t include them:

GAVIN: In the Reformed tradition, Francis Turretin distinguished between Scripture as the supreme judge and the church as a subordinate judge, and said, “The question does not concern whether any judgment belongs to the church and its officers in controversies of faith.”

So in 2021, Gavin quoted Turretin as saying:

GAVIN: The question of sola scriptura does not concern.

And in 2025 he quoted him as saying:

GAVIN: The question does not concern

So maybe Gavin just added the words sola scriptura as an explanatory gloss in 2021.

But that gloss would be misleading, because the question Turretin is referring to isn’t the doctrine of sola scriptura but whether Scripture is the supreme judge of controversies. Literally translated, what he says is this:

Turretin, Institutio theologiae elencticae, Topic 2, Question 20, §2

On the state of the question [i.e., the supremacy of Scripture], it must be observed, first, that the question here is not about just any judgment, as to whether any judgment in controversies of faith belongs to the Church or its rulers.

So whether Gavin added the words sola scriptura himself in 2021, or whether he was reading a translation that added them, the result makes it sound as if Turretin was identifying sola scriptura with the supremacy of Scripture.

But that can’t be the case, because the term sola scriptura wasn’t being used by Protestants when Turretin wrote in the 1600s. Protestants didn’t start using it as the name of a doctrine until the 1800s, as we saw in Episode 110.

So—whatever you can do with Turretin—you can’t use him to define what the term sola scriptura means, because he didn’t use it.

Now, when Gavin agreed with me that sola scriptura needs to include sufficiency, that was in October of 2021.

But less than two weeks after our conversation was posted, he released a video on Augustine and sola scriptura, in which he said:

GAVIN: Another thing that happens is people amalgamate sola scriptura with other aspects of certain Protestant traditions and what they have said about Scripture, like the perspicuity of Scripture or the sufficiency of Scripture, and that’s a problem, because lots of Protestants believe in sola scriptura but not those things.

The perspicuity of Scripture is the idea that Scripture is clear.

So two weeks after agreeing with me about the need to include sufficiency, Gavin was saying that:

GAVIN: the sufficiency of Scripture . . . lots of Protestants believe in sola scriptura but not those things.

And his position has hardened since then. In 2023, responding to a YouTube channel called The Catechumen, he said:

GAVIN: One of the issues here is the conflation of sola scriptura and the sufficiency of Scripture. You know, those two doctrines, the perspicuity of Scripture, the canon of Scripture—these are all distinct, historically, denominationally, and conceptually. They don’t necessarily stand or fall together logically.

And in 2025, as we already saw, he called sufficiency:

GAVIN: a related but distinct Protestant doctrine.

Now, I don’t hold it against Gavin that his views seem to have changed. People can change their minds with further study, and that’s a good thing!

The question is whether the change is being driven by the data he’s uncovered, or by something else.

Motte and Bailey

Many Catholics—and Protestants—have had the experience of meeting people who advocate sola scriptura as including sufficiency.

They’ll say that if a doctrine isn’t taught in Scripture, then nobody is bound to believe it. And, in fact, they shouldn’t believe it.

But in apologetic discussions, other Catholic apologists and I have often found Protestants trying to portray sola scriptura as if it only meant that Scripture is the highest authority.

This is an example of what’s known as the Motte-and-Bailey strategy.

The name comes from a type of medieval castle.

The motte was a raised mound with a fortified tower on top. It was easy to defend, but it wasn’t a pleasant place to live.

The bailey was the enclosed land around the motte, where people actually lived and worked. It was desirable, but it was harder to defend.

When attackers came, people would retreat from the bailey to the motte, and when the attackers left, they’d go back out to the bailey.

In an argument, the motte-and-bailey strategy works the same way.

Someone holds an ambitious position—the bailey—but when it’s challenged, he retreats to a modest position—the motte—that’s easier to defend.

Then, once the challenge is over, he goes back to using the ambitious position.

Now, this can be more than a strategy.

If a person retreats to the motte and then gives up the bailey, he has simply abandoned his ambitious claim.

That reveals that the motte-and-bailey strategy was unsuccessful. It didn’t work since he had to abandon the claim he originally made.

But if he goes back to asserting the ambitious claim as if he had defended it, when all he actually defended was the modest one, that’s a fallacy—the Fallacy of Equivocation.

He’s using one term in two different senses and treating a defense of one sense as if it were a defense of the other.

So we’re looking not just at a motte and bailey strategy but a Motte-and-Bailey Fallacy.

In this case, the bailey is the idea that every binding doctrine must be stated or implied in Scripture. In other words, that Scripture is sufficient. Sufficiency.

The motte is the idea that Scripture is merely the only infallible rule. In other words, that Scripture is supreme. Supremacy.

The Protestant apologist James White provides an example of shifting between these two claims.

Now, James White is famous for constantly bringing up his old debates.

JAMES WHITE: My first debate in August of 1990 was with Catholic Answers representative Gerry Matatics at St. Cyprian’s Roman Catholic Church in Long Beach, California. . . . When I debated Mitch Pacwa on this subject. . . . Actually, I just realized this is my sixth debate on this subject. . . . I’ve debated Roman Catholic apologists who have said you have as much warrant to believe in the bodily assumption of Mary as you have to believe in the resurrection of Jesus Christ—and he worked for Catholic Answers, by the way, at that time. . . . I just invite you to go back and listen to any debate I ever did with Catholic Answers representatives. . . . As I’ve debated Tim Staples, Robert Sungenis, on these issues. . . . And I’ve been asking Roman Catholics for a long time, especially since I debated Gerry Matatics of Boston College in ’93.

So let’s look at a couple of his old debates.

In his 1993 debate with Patrick Madrid, he defined sola scriptura this way:

WHITE: What then is sola scriptura? The doctrine of sola scriptura, simply stated, is that the Scriptures, and the Scriptures alone, are sufficient to function as the regula fidei, the rule of faith for the church. All that one must believe to be a Christian is found in Scripture and in no other source. That which is not found in Scripture is not binding upon the Christian conscience.

The Latin phrase Regula fidei means Rule of faith.

So in 1993, White defined sola scriptura in terms of sufficiency.

He said:

WHITE: The doctrine of sola scriptura, simply stated, is that the Scriptures, and the Scriptures alone, are sufficient.

But in his 1999 debate with Father Mitch Pacwa, he defined it this way:

WHITE: Sola scriptura, very briefly stated, is simply this: Because the Scriptures are the only example of God-breathed revelation in the possession of the church, they form the only infallible rule of faith for the church.

Later in the same speech, he still said that Scripture is sufficient, but the definition itself had narrowed.

And in his 2004 book Scripture Alone, he defined it as “Scripture alone as the sole infallible rule of faith for the church,” and then he said:

James White, Scripture Alone, p. 27

The corollary of sola scriptura is that all a person must believe to be a follower of Christ is found in Scripture and in no other source.

So now sufficiency had become a corollary—something that follows from sola scriptura.

I wrote about White’s shifting definition in an article for Catholic Answers back in 2024.

And in 2022, White said:

WHITE: Sola Scriptura is the foundation of the sufficiency of Scripture.

So by 2022, sola scriptura had become the foundation, and sufficiency rested on it.

But even when Protestants define sola scriptura in the modest way, they often go on to use it in the ambitious way.

For example, here’s how the Lutheran YouTuber Jordan Cooper explained it in a 2025 video:

JORDAN COOPER: Though the church has been granted a subordinate authority as guided by Scripture, it does not have the right to require submission to extra-biblical dogmas or bind consciences to affirm dogmas which are not present in Scripture, such as the bodily assumption of Mary, the existence of purgatory, or papal supremacy.

So Cooper is arguing that the Assumption, purgatory, and papal supremacy can’t be required because they are:

COOPER: not present in Scripture.

That’s a sufficiency argument, because it appeals to what Scripture contains, not to which authority ranks highest.

Gavin does something similar. In his debate with Trent Horn, he said:

GAVIN: That’s how you can end up with obligatory dogmas that have no testimony in Scripture or the early church, like the most recent Roman Catholic dogma, the Assumption of Mary.

Here Gavin is appealing to the lack of testimony in the early church as well as in Scripture, but part of his case rests on the Assumption having:

GAVIN: no testimony in Scripture.

We saw the same thing back in Episode 102, when I responded to Gavin’s video on praying to the saints, where his main argument was:

GAVIN: Nowhere has God ever taught us that we are to pray to or ask for the intercession of saints.

As I pointed out then, he meant nowhere in Scripture.

And there’s a reason Protestants keep falling back on the sufficiency of Scripture when they argue against Catholic doctrines.

If sola scriptura means only the supremacy of Scripture, it won’t eliminate the beliefs Protestants want to eliminate—like the Immaculate Conception or the Assumption of Mary.

We believe many things that don’t come from a supreme source.

For example, we believe in electrons. We know about them through science, and science isn’t a supreme source. It’s fallible.

In the same way, a person could believe in the Immaculate Conception or the Assumption even if they didn’t come from a supreme source.

So sola scriptura—defined as the supremacy of Scripture only—wouldn’t eliminate them.

Protestants could shift their apologetics and try to eliminate these beliefs on the basis of the sufficiency of Scripture.

But then they’d need to abandon the claim that it’s sola scriptura that eliminates them.

So in practice, many Protestants use one standard when they like a teaching and another when they don’t.

When they want to reject a doctrine they don’t accept, they use the ambitious version of sola scriptura: It isn’t in Scripture, so nobody has to believe it.

But when sola scriptura itself is challenged—for example, when someone points out that Scripture never teaches sola scriptura, so it’s a self-refuting doctrine—they retreat to the modest version: Scripture is merely the only infallible rule.

At best, this is inconsistent. Inconsistency happens if they don’t realize that they’re shifting between two different understandings of sola scriptura.

At worst, it’s hypocritical. Hypocrisy happens if they do realize they’re shifting between two understandings and do it anyway.

And when they go back to the ambitious version as if they had defended it instead of the more modest claim, that’s the fallacy of equivocation, or the motte-and-bailey fallacy.

Now, it wouldn’t bother me if Protestants wanted to restrict sola scriptura to just the supremacy of Scripture and then shift their apologetics to criticizing Catholic doctrines on grounds of sufficiency rather than sola scriptura.

That would be fine, and it would avoid the motte-and-bailey issue.

But that’s not what they’re doing.

How Protestants Explain It

So how have Protestants explained sola scriptura since it became a name?

When you survey what they say, you’ll find some who mention only the supremacy of Scripture, some who mention only the sufficiency of Scripture, and many who mention both.

But we have to be careful here, because since Protestants started using sola scriptura as the name of a doctrine—which happened in German in the 1860s and in English around 1900—there have been lots of discussions of sola scriptura.

And much of the time, people are not trying to give formal definitions of it.

Even if they say sola scriptura means something, they’re often not trying to give a list of the conditions that are necessary and sufficient or a genus plus a difference.

At best, they’re just giving an informal definition—and often they’re discussing the doctrine’s implications without defining it at all.

So if a source mentions only the supremacy of Scripture in a given passage, that doesn’t mean the author excludes the sufficiency of Scripture from it.

The author may simply be mentioning one of the key ideas without giving a full explanation of the doctrine.

We can only be confident that a source excludes the sufficiency of Scripture from the concept if it expressly says so.

Well, before sola scriptura became a doctrinal name, German theologians spoke of the Formal Principle of Protestantism. They were already talking about the Reformation having a formal principle.

And—eventually—the name sola scriptura was given to this formal principle.

GAVIN ORTLUND: by Scripture alone—sometimes called the formal principle of the Reformation.

So we can shed some light on sola scriptura by looking at how the formal principle of the Reformation was understood before that principle was named sola scriptura.

In 1845, the church historian Philip Schaff described the formal principle this way:

Philip Schaff, The Principle of Protestantism, pp. 70–71

Thus as Christ became to them all in all, his word also was taken for the separate and sufficient fountain of their religious knowledge. To the material or life-principle of the Reformation accordingly, is joined as its necessary complement the formal or knowledge-principle [of the Reformation]; which consists in this, that the word of God, as it has been handed down to us in the canonical books of the Old and New Testaments, is the pure and proper source as well as the only certain measure, of all saving truth.

So for Schaff, the formal or knowledge-principle of the Reformation is the idea that Scripture is the sufficient fountain of religious knowledge—that’s the sufficiency of Scripture—and it’s the only certain measure of saving truth—that’s the supremacy of Scripture.

We thus see the principle that would eventually be named sola scriptura already including both supremacy and sufficiency.

A few years after Schaff’s time, Protestants would start using sola scriptura as a doctrinal name—first in German and then in English—and we see it retaining both elements.

In 1911, the German Lutheran journal Teach and Defend—or Lehre und Wehre—summarized the position of the Lutheran theologian C. F. W. Walther like this:

F. B., “Walthers Verdienst um das Sola Scriptura,” Lehre und Wehre 57 (1911), pp. 110, 162

If a doctrine is found in the Bible, it is [by that itself] also binding, even if all the fathers contradict it; and if a doctrine is not found in Scripture, it is [by that itself] also not binding, even if all the fathers support it. . . . And why not? Because otherwise the sola Scriptura would fall.

So this source also mentions both supremacy and sufficiency.

Similarly, in 1948, the Lutheran writer Ewald Plass put it very simply:

Ewald M. Plass, This Is Luther, p. 41

The first was sola Scriptura: the all-sufficiency of Scripture as the inspired Word of God.

This source mentions sufficiency but does not mention supremacy.

And in 1955, an editorial in the Lutheran Witness said:

The Lutheran Witness, “Sola Scriptura” (1955)

Sola Scriptura, the watchword of the Reformation, must be the only source of Christian doctrine, the only safeguard of saving truth.

This source mentions sufficiency of Scripture, but it’s ambiguous whether it mentions supremacy.

We also see sufficiency as part of more contemporary explanations of sola scriptura.

Here’s the Evangelical pastor John MacArthur:

John MacArthur, “What Does ‘Sola Scriptura’ Mean?”

The Reformation principle of sola Scriptura has to do with the sufficiency of Scripture as our supreme authority in all spiritual matters. Sola Scriptura simply means that all truth necessary for our salvation and spiritual life is taught either explicitly or implicitly in Scripture.

So in this passage, MacArthur includes sufficiency in sola Scriptura, but he does not mention supremacy.

Here’s the Baptist theologian Matthew Barrett, who edited a 5-volume series on the 5 solas of the Reformation:

Matthew Barrett, “Sola Scriptura Demands Inerrancy”

So what is sola scriptura? It means that only the Bible—because it is God’s inspired Word—is our inerrant, sufficient, and final authority.

Barrett thus mentions both supremacy and sufficiency.

The Reformed Baptist theologian Sam Waldron says:

Sam Waldron, “What Sola Scriptura Does and Does Not Mean”

Sola Scriptura means that we need nothing else to know what is for God’s glory, man’s salvation, faith, and life.

So in this passage, Waldron includes sufficiency in sola Scriptura, but he does not mention supremacy.

The Evangelical philosopher—and my former officemate in grad school—Steven Cowan says:

Steven B. Cowan, “Conscience Captive to the Word of God: A Defense of Sola Scriptura”

If sola Scriptura is true (and it is), then the following propositions are also true: All that one MUST believe to be a Christian is found in Scripture. The Bible alone is our only authoritative source for faith and practice. If a person wants to know what is absolutely required of him by God, then that information can be found in the Bible.

So Cowan mentions sufficiency but does not mention supremacy in this passage.

The Reformed historian R. Scott Clark puts it this way:

R. Scott Clark, “Every Sunday Reformation Sunday”

Sola Scriptura (according to Scripture alone) speaks to the problem of authority. . . . If Scripture does not teach it explicitly or necessarily imply it, then the church cannot impose it upon us.

Clark also comments on the Westminster Confession’s statement that the whole counsel of God is either expressly set down in Scripture, or by good and necessary consequence may be deduced from Scripture—the statement Gavin treats as a separate doctrine, but Clark says:

R. Scott Clark, “The Difference Between Sola Scriptura and Biblicism”

Westminster Confession of Faith 1.6 is a brilliant summary of what confessional Protestants mean by sola Scriptura.

So Clark includes sufficiency in his own exposition of what sola scriptura means and in his summary of what confessional Protestants mean by it.

Then we come to the Cambridge Declaration. This was a statement that came out in 1996. It was produced by the Alliance of Confessing Evangelicals, which is a coalition of Protestant pastors, scholars, and church leaders from various denominations—including Presbyterian, Baptist, Anglican, Congregational, Reformed, and Lutheran—who hold to the historic creeds and confessions of the Protestant faith.

So the Cambridge Declaration should carry special weight since it’s a document that represents multiple theological traditions in Protestantism.

It says this about Sola Scriptura:

The Cambridge Declaration (1996), Thesis One

We reaffirm the inerrant Scripture to be the sole source of written divine revelation, which alone can bind the conscience. The Bible alone teaches all that is necessary for our salvation from sin and is the standard by which all Christian behavior must be measured.

So the Cambridge Declaration mentions sufficiency, and in a later passage they mention supremacy.

This declaration was signed by:

R. C. Sproul

Albert Mohler

Alistair Begg

James Boice

Michael Horton

David Wells

So it presumably reflects their views of sola scriptura.

When I researched this episode, I looked for Protestants who expressly exclude the sufficiency of Scripture from sola scriptura.

The only one I found who clearly does so is Gavin.

You might think that James White does that because he’s used both kinds of definitions as part of his motte and bailey strategy.

But precisely because he uses different definitions, I can’t say that he’s settled on excluding sufficiency. He could simply be switching definitions because one is more convenient for him than another at a particular point in time—and that’s what I’d expect from James White.

But not Gavin, who I have a lot more respect for, and Gavin’s position seems to have grown in strength for excluding sufficiency over the last five years.

And in that, he seems to be unique.

A Paper Gavin Recommends

Finally, let’s look at the Evangelical theologian Anthony Lane, because Gavin cites him in support of his view. In a 2026 video, Gavin said:

GAVIN: I think Tony Lane’s article, “Sola Scriptura: Making Sense of a Post-Reformation Slogan,” in this book is really helpful. He’s very clear to distinguish material sufficiency from sola scriptura—distinct ideas—but he tends to use the language of final authority rather than infallible authority.

By Material Sufficiency, Lane means the idea that all Christian truth is found in Scripture, which we’ve just been calling Sufficiency in this video.

And Gavin says that Lane is:

GAVIN: very clear to distinguish material sufficiency from sola scriptura—distinct ideas.

Here’s what Lane actually says about sufficiency.

Lane does say that sola scriptura doesn’t simply mean material sufficiency, and that sufficiency isn’t its essence. The essence, he says, is that Scripture is the final authority.

But he also says—three times—that material sufficiency is part of what sola scriptura means.

In the summary at the beginning of the essay, he writes:

Anthony N. S. Lane, “Sola Scriptura? Making Sense of a Post-Reformation Slogan,” p. 297

While the material sufficiency of Scripture is a part of what is meant by sola Scriptura, it is not the whole.

In the middle of the essay, he writes:

Anthony N. S. Lane, “Sola Scriptura? Making Sense of a Post-Reformation Slogan,” pp. 319–320

Sola Scriptura does not simply mean the material sufficiency of Scripture. But it would be wrong to suggest that the two have nothing to do with one another. The material sufficiency of Scripture is at least a part of what is meant by sola Scriptura.

And in the conclusion, he writes:

Anthony N. S. Lane, “Sola Scriptura? Making Sense of a Post-Reformation Slogan,” p. 327

The material sufficiency of Scripture is a part of what is meant by sola Scriptura.

So Lane explicitly includes sufficiency as part of what is meant by sola scriptura.

It’s really looking like Gavin’s definition that does exclude sufficiency is unique to him, not something that is broadly shared in the Protestant community.

“By” Scripture Alone

And that’s what you’d expect if you think about the phrase sola scriptura itself.

To see why, I need to explain something called the Ablative Case.

In English, we mostly use word order and little words like prepositions to show how the words in a sentence relate to each other.

But other languages don’t rely on word order and prepositions. Instead, they change the endings of words to show what role they’re playing in a sentence.

These different forms are called cases, and Latin uses them.

For example, when a noun is the subject of a sentence, it’s in what’s called the Nominative Case.

And when a noun indicates the means by which something is done, it’s in what’s called the Ablative Case.

The ablative case does the job that English does with prepositions like “by,” “with,” or “from.”

So the Latin phrase Sola fide means By faith alone.

It doesn’t just mean “faith alone.”

In the same way, the Latin phrase Sola scriptura means By Scripture alone.

It doesn’t just mean “Scripture alone.”

There are at least three ways of showing that sola scriptura is in the ablative.

The first has to do with diacritics—the marks that are sometimes placed over letters.

In older printed Latin books, printers often used a circumflex—a little hat over the letter—to mark the ablative of words like these.

In that style, the phrase would be printed solâ Scripturâ, with the circumflexes on the final A’s.

And that’s how you’ll see sola scriptura spelled in older works that use diacritics, so they make it clear that it’s in the ablative case—meaning “by Scripture alone.”

The second way of showing this also involves diacritics. In the nominative case, the final A in the words sola and scriptura is short. In the ablative case, it’s long.

Modern Latin textbooks and dictionaries often mark long vowels with a straight line over them, called a macron.

So in the nominative, the last A in each word would have no macron.

But in the ablative, the final A in each word gets a macron.

And that’s what you’ll see in modern books that use diacritics, so that it again is in the ablative and means “by Scripture alone.”

A third way is the parallel with Sola Fide.

In sola fide, the word Fide can only be in the ablative. If it were in the nominative, it would be Fides.

So in sola fide, the word sola has to be ablative too, since in Latin an adjective has to match the case of the noun it goes with.

The phrases sola fide and sola scriptura are built the same way, so sola scriptura gets the same reading—it’s in the ablative.

In fact, 4 of the 5 solas are in the ablative:

Sola scriptura

Sola fide

Sola gratia

Solo Christo

All of those are in the ablative: by scripture alone, by faith alone, by grace alone, and by Christ alone.

Only soli Deo gloria—or glory to God alone—isn’t in the ablative.

And this isn’t just a Catholic understanding. Here’s how the Reformed theologian Michael Horton began defining it in a 2025 lecture:

MICHAEL HORTON: So first of all, defining sola scriptura: It’s an ablative in Latin, meaning by Scripture alone.

So if sola scriptura means “by Scripture alone,” we have to ask: What is done by Scripture alone?

With sola fide, the answer is justification. We are justified by faith alone.

With sola scriptura, the answer is Christian doctrine. Christian doctrine is established by Scripture alone.

And that means the phrase sola scriptura itself implies sufficiency.

If Scripture were merely the highest authority, then doctrine could be established by other means, as long as Scripture didn’t contradict it.

But that wouldn’t be establishing doctrine by Scripture alone.

Even though the phrase sola scriptura wasn’t around in his day, Luther said the following in the Smalcald Articles:

Smalcald Articles II:2:15

For it will not do to frame articles of faith from the works or words of the holy Fathers; otherwise their kind of food, of garments, of house, etc., would have to become an article of faith, as was done with relics. [We have, however, another rule, namely] The rule is: The Word of God shall establish articles of faith, and no one else, not even an angel.

And in 1916, in an essay for the 400th anniversary of the Reformation, the Lutheran theologian Theodore Engelder explained the phrase sola Scriptura by referring to this passage, saying:

Theodore Engelder, “The Three Principles of the Reformation,” pp. 98–99

Sola Scriptura. . . . There shall be no misunderstanding on this point: “Nothing else than the Word of God, not even an angel, shall establish articles of faith.” That uncompromising sola—“nothing else than”—is there for a purpose.

So it isn’t just that Protestants other than Gavin define sola scriptura as including the sufficiency of Scripture. The very phrase indicates this.

Conclusion

So let’s put the pieces together.

When it comes to what sola scriptura means, Gavin defines it as Scripture being the only infallible rule, and he treats sufficiency as a separate doctrine.

But that’s not how Protestants have used the term.

From Philip Schaff in the 1800s to contemporary leaders like MacArthur, Barrett, Clark, and the Cambridge Declaration, Protestants have included the sufficiency of Scripture in sola scriptura.

Some mention only the supremacy of Scripture on some occasions, but they don’t exclude the sufficiency of Scripture from the concept.

Even Anthony Lane—the scholar Gavin cites—says that sufficiency is part of what sola scriptura means.

And the phrase itself—by Scripture alone—implies sufficiency since it means that doctrine is to be done by Scripture alone.

That doesn’t mean that nothing is used to help you understand Scripture, but it does mean that Scripture is the highest authority, so sola scriptura involves both supremacy and sufficiency.

But, as far as I’ve been able to find, Gavin’s supremacy-only definition is his own, and it runs counter to what the phrase itself suggests.

It’s a bit surprising that someone with a PhD in historical theology would seemingly be unaware of how such an important term has been used historically, but Gavin is a good guy and—as they say—“Even Homer nods” or falls asleep.

Meaning the great Greek poet—not Homer Simpson. He nods all the time.

It doesn’t bother me if Gavin has his own definition for sola scriptura. Language gets its meaning from its community of users, even if that community only has one member.

When a person proposes a new and unique definition for how they will be using a term, it’s called a Stipulative Definition—that is, they stipulate how they will be using it.

Stipulative definitions can be good and useful, but it needs to be acknowledged that this is what they are—not presented as how a broader community uses the term.

So if Gavin wants to use a stipulative definition of sola scriptura, that’s fine.

He’ll need to frame his opposition to certain Catholic teachings in terms of Scripture’s sufficiency rather than sola scriptura.

And he’ll need to acknowledge that he’s using sola scriptura in a way that’s different than its common usage in the Protestant community.

Either that or embrace the more common use and make it his own.

That’s up to him.

My concern is that we have a clear rather than a confused presentation of terms in apologetic discussions. So I’ll point it out when we don’t.

That’s part of how we avoid the motte and bailey fallacy.

And I don’t accuse Gavin of committing that fallacy—or of using it as a strategy in apologetic discussions.

But lots of people do—whether they consciously realize it or not—and we need to point out how terms are being used to avoid it.

It’s thus important to point out that the vast majority of Protestants use sola scriptura to mean both supremacy and sufficiency.

Gavin may use it differently at present, but that’s his decision. And—as always—I wish Gavin well and wish God’s blessings on him.

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