[00:01:01] : This is cannibalism. And so he poses this objection. But notice, notice, the 12 disciples were there. Did they at that point start slicing Jesus up and literally eating his flesh? No.”

[00:00:22] : After all, as Catholics, we believe that in the Eucharist, the bread and wine are literally transformed into the body and blood of Jesus. But as the Adventist channel School for Prophets points out, taking Jesus literally in John 6 seems like it would require cannibalism. “And many Catholics stop here, and they say, see, we have to literally eat the literal flesh of Christ and literally drink his literal blood, and they don’t continue reading.

[00:00:00] : Welcome back to Shameless Popery. I’m Joe Heschmeyer, and I’ve had multiple people reach out to me recently, both by email and on my Patreon, shamelessjoe.com, to ask how to answer the argument that the Catholic Eucharist is cannibalism. And on the face of it, you can see why the charge makes sense.

[00:01:04] :

So is it possible to believe that Jesus literally means that the Eucharist is his body and blood without also believing that the apostles should have responded to this news by slicing Jesus up? It is. But to get there, we need to establish three things. The first is that this charge of cannibalism is actually one of the oldest anti-Christian arguments, an argument directed against the Eucharist from the very beginning. In the 3rd century, Municius Felix describes pagan arguments against Christianity. And the pagans claim that Christians took a baby and covered him with grain and then ate his flesh and drank his blood. Now that is a gross slander, but it’s also clear where they might be getting that. After all, the Christian message is that Jesus was born at Bethlehem, literally the house of bread.

[00:01:46] :

That he was laid as a baby in a manger, which is a food trough for animals. And that we are to eat his flesh and drink his blood. You can easily see how a pagan might be even innocently confused. But the evidence here actually goes back much earlier even than Municius Felix in the 3rd century.

[00:02:10] :

Athenagoras of Athens, writing in about 177, points out that since Christians are against abortion and cannot endure even to see a man put to death, though justly, who of them can accuse us of murder or cannibalism? So here we’ve got a Christian source essentially saying, hey no, hey no, we are pro-life. So it’s absurd to argue that we’re secretly murdering babies at mass.

[00:02:34] :

But the fact that he even has to write this, the fact that he even has to clarify this point, shows you just how widespread this anti-Christian polemic was. And in fact, we can go back even earlier than Athenagoras.

[00:02:44] :

All the way back in about the year 150, St. Justin Martyr asked Trypho, who was Jewish, have you also believed concerning us that we eat men? And then after the feast, having extinguished the lights, we engage in promiscuous concubinant. In other words, Justin is acknowledging outright that Christians have what they called an agape meal or a love feast, in which they claim to eat the flesh and blood of Christ. And as a result of this, they were accused of both cannibalism and of conducting secret orgies.

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Now, Trypho responds to Justin’s question by saying that those things about which the multitude speak are not worthy of belief, for they are most repugnant to human nature. But it’s clear that Trypho has heard these rumors about Christians before. He just recognizes that they’re not trustworthy. But I would suggest we can actually go back even before Justin and Trypho, all the way back to the time of Jesus Christ.

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Because Jesus says in John 6, if anyone eats of this bread, he will live forever.

[00:03:45] :

And then to explain what he means by that image, he says, the bread which I shall give for the life of the world is my flesh. And at this point, his Jewish listeners object, saying, how can this man give us his flesh to eat? Their objection seems to be that his teaching sounds like cannibalism. And it sure does.

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So when Protestants and Adventists argue that Catholic teachings sound like cannibalism, just remember, this is a long-standing argument used by pagans and Jews against Christians, and even against Jesus himself.

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So if your Eucharistic theology doesn’t sound cannibalistic, I think the problem is on you, because it means that it’s not what Jesus taught or what the early Christians believed.

[00:04:28] :

Now, the first and best response to the objection of cannibalism comes from Jesus himself. And instead of explaining everything away as a metaphor, he leans into it. He says, unless you eat the flesh of the Son of Man and drink his blood, you have no life in you.

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He who eats my flesh and drinks my blood has eternal life, and I will raise them up at the last day.

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The fact that he kind of doubles down, that he mentions not only the eating of his flesh, but now the drinking of his blood, is a real problem for people who want to explain it all away as some kind of convoluted symbol or metaphor.

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For example, School for Prophets. “So what about the blood of Christ? Do we have to literally drink his literal blood? That’s also cannibalism. If the flesh of Christ is symbolic for his word, then the blood of Christ is also symbolic. Remember that at the Last Supper, Jesus says his blood is the wine of the New Covenant. That’s grape juice. The wine of the New Covenant. I wish that we had time to develop this, but if you do a deep dive, if you do a deep study on wine, wine is a symbol for doctrine. Look at Revelation 17. The harlot drinks blood from a cup, which is called wine, and then it says that in the cup are abominations.

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And when you do a deep dive on what abominations are in the Bible, you will see that it is false doctrine.”

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So on the symbolic view, when Jesus says that unless you drink his blood, you have no life in you, he argues that the blood is a metaphor for grape juice, and that’s kind of like wine, and wine is a metaphor for doctrine. Now if that all sounds unbiblical and convoluted, it’s because it is. And it’s not even a good understanding of Revelation 17, where we read that the whore of Babylon is drunk with the blood of the saints and the blood of the martyrs of Jesus.

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That’s because she’s killing Christians. The blood is just blood there.

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Likewise, when Jesus lifts a chalice and claims that it is the blood of the covenant, we should read that in its proper biblical context. As Hebrews 9 says, even the first covenant was not ratified without blood.

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Back in Exodus 24, the Mosaic covenant was ratified when Moses took the blood of animals and splashed it on the altar and on the people saying, behold the blood of the covenant.

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He’s not splashing grape juice or wine or doctrines on them. It’s blood.

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And that matters because as Hebrews 9 says explicitly, under the law, almost everything is purified with blood. And without the shedding of blood, there is no forgiveness of sins. Again, the blood is blood. If Moses had used wine or grape juice, the covenant wouldn’t have been ratified. But that’s also true when we go from talking about Moses to talking about Jesus. When Jesus says at the Last Supper, this is my blood of the covenant, which is poured out for many for the forgiveness of sins. The effectiveness of that sacrifice, the ratification of the covenant only makes sense if he has blood.

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If he’s got a chalice full of wine or grape juice or doctrine, then he’s not really ratifying the new covenant. And you’ve just turned Christianity into a metaphor instead of something real. Now let’s turn back now to the Christians of the second century.

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So as we already saw, early Christians like St.

[00:07:53] :

Justin Martyr were aware that they were being accused of cannibalism for their beliefs. But Justin doesn’t respond by saying that the whole thing is a convoluted metaphor for grape juice or doctrine. He says quite the opposite.

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He says he says explicitly that the Eucharist is the flesh and blood of that Jesus who was made flesh. But he even says that by the Eucharist, our blood and flesh by transmutation are nourished.

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Now in seeing the word transmutation, you might imagine that he’s just describing transubstantiation.

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But Justin is actually making an even bigger claim that the Eucharist bodily transforms us. Now we see this theology all throughout the early church in the second century, in the 100s.

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St. Irenaeus talks about how when we are nourished by the Eucharist, this transforms us bodily in enabling us to rise from the dead to life eternal.

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And St. Ignatius of Antioch, all the way back in 107, describes the Eucharist as the medicine of immortality and the antidote to prevent us from dying, which causes that we should live forever in Jesus Christ. Now all of this is rooted in the promise of Jesus that he who eats my flesh and drinks my blood has eternal life and I will raise them up the last day.

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We might put it this way. We are what we eat. When we eat the body of Christ, we become the body of Christ.

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And we’re going to return to that idea in a moment because it’s actually critical to understanding why this isn’t a cannibalistic teaching. We are not destroying him. He is restoring and uniting us. Now this is going to be the key point.

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Because if we’re going to speak about cannibalism meaningfully, we’d better mean the destruction of someone else’s flesh through eating.

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As the anthropologist Robert Myers has argued, there’s an absence of a clear definition of cannibalism, a practice encompassing an extremely broad and sometimes ambiguous range of behavior.

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Now Myers points out some of these more ambiguous cases. Examples like licking the blood off of a sword.

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Other people have pointed to women who consume their own placenta. Are those actions cannibalism or what do we mean by the term?

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Some definitions of cannibalism are actually so broad, they would even include blood transfusions because your body slowly metabolizes the blood cells of someone else. Nathan Constantine in his book A History of Cannibalism asks this, chewing on a human liver seems unambiguously cannibalistic.

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But does the chewing of fingernail chunks qualify nail biters as cannibals? What essentially is the difference?

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So imagine here somebody says, chewing your fingernails is cannibalism, and cannibalism is evil, so chewing your fingernails is evil. Now, on the surface, that syllogism looks solid.

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But the problem there, of course, is that they’re using this extremely broad definition of cannibalism, a definition that would include behaviors that are actually perfectly morally acceptable, like chewing your nails. And the same thing is happening with the debate over the Eucharist. I like the way a Catholic over on Reddit put it, does patting your dog count as hitting him?

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Well, by some dictionary definitions, in patting him, yeah, you are technically hitting him. But it would be wildly misleading to look at somebody patting their dog and say, oh, that guy is hitting their dog. The point of language is to reveal reality, not to distort or conceal it.

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So what’s a better way of understanding the moral evil of cannibalism? St.

[00:11:25] :

Thomas Aquinas argued that to eat the flesh of a man suggests a certain bestial cruelty and an irreverence for what is eaten.

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In other words, we are morally outraged, and rightly, by the idea of violating another person’s bodily dignity, even in death, by treating their body like food. But in the Eucharist, we’re not guilty of doing that.

[00:11:45] :

Thomas Aquinas admits it would savor of cruelty and the greatest irreverence a if the body of Christ were eaten in the mode of physical food, namely, so the true body of Christ itself were torn to pieces and ground up by our teeth.

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In other words, if we ripped Jesus’ body apart in the Eucharist, if the apostles sliced him up, yeah, that would be cannibalistic, and it would be a cruel and an irreverent way of handling Christ.

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And sure enough, that is how many non-Catholics misunderstand the Eucharist. But Thomas goes on to say that the flesh of Christ would have profited nothing if it were eaten physically like that. However, it profits much when eaten sacramentally. To show this, he quotes St.

[00:12:30] :

Augustine, in Tractate 27 of the Gospel of John, when Augustine says that the Jews accusing Jesus of teaching cannibalism understood flesh as what is sold as a carcass, or is torn to pieces at the butcher. But that’s, again, not what’s happening in the Eucharist. We’re not tearing Christ’s body apart. We receive his body sacramentally in the Eucharist, and he actually brings us together. Now, with earthly food, we metabolize it into our bodies. But in the Eucharist, Christ metabolizes us into his body. In the words of St. Paul, because there is one loaf, we who are many are one body, for we all partake of the one loaf. The Eucharistic body of Christ forms the church as the ecclesial body of Christ. Or, as God says to St. Augustine, I am the food of strong men. Grow, and you shall feed upon me. Nor shall you convert me, like the food of your flesh, into you, but you shall be converted into me. And that is precisely how the Eucharist preserves us from corruption. Left to its own devices, bread is going to go moldy pretty quickly. But when you eat it, you preserve it from going moldy, by making it part of yourself.

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Well, similarly, you and I, left to our own devices, are going to rot in the grave for all time.

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But if we are metabolized into Christ, made part of his body, he will preserve us for eternity. And that’s exactly what he does in the Eucharist. We who are many are made one in Christ, and he promises to raise us up at the last day. So cannibalism involves the desecration of corpses, or at least a violation of the dignity of the body. But the Eucharist involves the exact opposite.

[00:14:08] :

Instead of ripping Jesus apart, Jesus unites us as one in his body.

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Instead of us desecrating his corpse, the risen Christ preserves our bodies for immortality and preserves us from the desecration of simply decaying in the grave. So thank you to Ben over on Patreon for asking about this question about the Eucharist and cannibalism.

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And if you’re watching this and you’d like to get your own questions answered, you can join over there for as little as $5 a month at shamelessjoe.com. And your contributions let us do things like hire my brand new video editor, John Kloess.

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And if you want more on how to properly understand what the Bible teaches about the Eucharist, you can check out this video on how the biblical teaching is strange, sacrificial, serious, sacramental. And shocking. For Shameless Popery, I’m Joe Heschmeyer. God bless you.