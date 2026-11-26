[00:57] But then the second passage that can give people trouble is Mark 3. There, there’s a crowd, and they tell Jesus, “Your mother and your brethren are outside, they’re asking for you.” But Jesus responds in this fascinating way. He says, “Who are my mother and my brethren?” Then he looks around at his disciples and says, “Here are my mother and my brethren. Whoever does the will of God is my brother and sister and mother.”

[00:28] But I think these passages are widely misunderstood. And then we need to read how the early Christians read them to make better sense of what’s going on to avoid a biblical contradiction. Without further ado, the first passage is Luke 11. In verse 27, a woman cries out in the crowd, “Blessed is the womb that bore you and the breasts that you sucked.” But Jesus responds, “Blessed rather are those who hear the word of God and keep it.”

[00:00] Welcome back to Shameless Popery. I’m Joe Heschmeyer, and I want to explore two biblical passages in which Jesus certainly appears to knock down anyone building up too much devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary. And this, unsurprisingly, is a pair of passages that Protestants are fond of pointing at and saying, Catholics, watch out, because you can clearly give Mary too much honor.

[01:27] And on the surface, it’s very easy to understand why a lot of Protestants say this is a pair of warnings against Catholics. Don’t give too much devotion to Mary. Instead, just pay attention to the word of God. And that’s how many Protestants, including old school Francis Chan, have interpreted the passage:

[01:45] “Isn’t it interesting? Someone screams out, ‘Man, your mom must be a blessed woman. I wish I was your mom.’ He goes, ‘No, no. Blessed are you if you hear the word of God and obey it.’ Isn’t it interesting? Even back then, people were trying to exalt Mary to a place where she didn’t belong. And Jesus confronts it and says, ‘No, no, don’t go blessing my mother. Blessed are you if you hear my words and obey it.’ We’ve got to stick to the word of God and obey the word of God. Amen.”

[02:15] So Jesus always downplayed attempts to honor his mother or to elevate his mother and instead put the emphasis on those who are faithful to him, who put their trust in him, who put their trust in the Father. So we have to be really, really careful.

[02:31] So here’s the problem with that interpretation. If you understand Jesus to be saying in Luke 11 and Mark 3 that Mary’s not blessed, you really have to square that with Luke 1, which says that she is. Elizabeth is filled with the Holy Spirit and she cries out, “Blessed are you among women and blessed is the fruit of your womb.” Now, Catholics are familiar with that from the Hail Mary, where we recite that passage in scripture all the time.

[03:01] So why is it that the Holy Spirit is saying Mary is blessed, and Jesus sounds like he’s saying no, she’s not? Well, that’s because we’re misunderstanding Jesus. And to solve this, we need to read these passages in the Bible in the way the early Christians read them.

[03:20] Now, I want to turn to a sort of surprising source. This is a book, Bride of Light: Hymns on Mary from the Syriac Churches. And Sebastian Brock translated these and gives some commentary. And he makes the point that we often forget that early Christianity wasn’t just Latin in the West and Greek East. There was also the Syriac Orient, this whole other tradition of Aramaic-speaking Christians from the Eastern part of the Roman Empire and into the Persian Empire.

[03:51] So if you have a map of early Christianity, this is 600, you can find any number of maps looking at where the kind of Latin-speaking Christians are, the Greek-speaking Christians, and then these Aramaic-speaking and Syriac-speaking Christians who are in many cases speaking Jesus’ own language. And one of the cool things about the early Christians in the Syriac world is that they often express their theology in poetry. The most famous of these is the deacon and theologian St. Ephraim the Syrian. There’s a whole tradition of this.

[04:26] I wanted to look at some of these early Syriac poems because they provide really critical insight to making sense of Jesus’ words. So this is from a homily often ascribed to Ephraim. Brock says it’s not really clear that it actually is from Ephraim. We don’t really know who originally wrote it, but it’s an early Syriac hymn, which says this:

[04:47] “Eve and Adam through sin introduced death into the created world. Creation’s Lord gave us by his only begotten through Mary new life again. By means of the serpent, the evil one poured out his poison into the ear of Eve. The good one brought down his mercy and entered through Mary’s ear. Through the gate by which death entered, life also entered, putting death to death.”

[05:17] Now, many times people, when they quote this, quote the next part of this poem: “The wings of the cherubim carry him whom the arms of Mary carried. The God whom nothing can contain did Mary contain and carry. The king before whom the angels of fire and spirit tremble lies in the bosom of a girl and she cuddles him as a baby.” It is a beautiful reflection on the advent theme of the conception and birth of Jesus.

[05:47] But the part I want to focus on is the part that I kind of skipped over. The idea of the Incarnation first happening through the ear of Mary. That is a very strange kind of image. But as Brock points out, this is a very common image in these early Syriac poets. And in fact, we find it from St. Ephraim himself, who writes, “Just as from the small womb of Eve’s ear, death entered in and was poured out. So too, through a new ear that was Mary’s, life entered and was poured out.”

[06:22] As Brock explains, this is in fact a concept that we find in medieval art as well. So in the Western European medieval world, we regularly find pictures of the Annunciation in which Mary conceives the Word of God because her ear listens to and accepts Gabriel’s words. And this was something I actually noticed many years ago when I was living in Italy. I went to a medieval Italian museum and it had a lot of paintings of the Annunciation from like the 14th and the 15th century.

[06:54] And so there is this recurring theme where Mary is often depicted reading scripture when the angel Gabriel comes to her, and she receives the word first through her ear. And so the focus is on the angel Gabriel speaking to her, on her reading the word, and then she conceives the word first in her heart through reading and through listening, and then in her womb through the overshadowing of the Holy Spirit. It’s a really beautiful image.

[07:24] And it’s one that St. John Paul II has pointed out as well. He points out in his encyclical Redemptoris Mater that as the Fathers of the Church teach, “She conceived the Son in her mind before she conceived him in her womb, precisely in faith.” If you get this, if you get that Mary conceives through the ear, through the mind, through the heart, before she conceives in the womb, then you understand why this isn’t any kind of contradiction. That Jesus isn’t tearing down Mary. He’s not saying Mary is not blessed. He’s explaining why she’s blessed.

[07:59] And the person who makes this point most emphatically in the early church is St. Augustine. St. Augustine has this beautiful sermon, Sermon 72a on the New Testament, in which he talks all about this. He looks at these passages that give so many people trouble, and he focuses our attention on them and says, “Look, if you want to understand why Mary is blessed, look here.”

[08:25] And the Catholic Church has really leaned into this. In fact, for the Feast of the Presentation of Mary, we read Sermon 72a in the Office of Readings because it’s Augustine explaining, “Don’t misunderstand how proper Marian devotion ought to work.” And here’s what he says.

[08:44] “But look here, my brothers and sisters, concentrate more, I beg you, on what follows. Concentrate your attention more on what Christ the Lord said as he stretched out his hand over his disciples. ‘This is my mother and my brothers. Whoever does the will of my Father who sent me, that person is a brother to me and a sister and a mother.'”

[09:08] So he’s drawing our attention very much to this passage that sounds like it’s denigrating Mary. Sounds like it’s insulting or belittling Mary. And he asks this, “Didn’t the Virgin Mary do the will of the Father?” Right? Like, if Jesus is saying, “No, my mother, sister, and brother, it’s the ones who do the will of God.” Wouldn’t Mary fit that description? Of course.

[09:32] As Augustine said, “She believed by faith. She conceived by faith. She was chosen to be the one from whom salvation in the very midst of the human race would be born of us, for us. She was created by Christ before Christ was created in her. She did. Yes, of course. Holy Mary did the will of the Father.”

[09:55] So if you say, “Oh no, Mary’s not blessed.” People who do the will of the Father are blessed. Mary is one who does the will of the Father. Augustine continues, “Therefore, it means more for Mary to have been a disciple of Christ than to have been the mother of Christ. It means more for her and all the other greater blessing to have been Christ’s disciple than to have been Christ’s mother.”

[10:24] Now we need to stop and think about it and you can see the wisdom and the correctness of what he’s saying. Jesus has any number of blood relatives. Some of those blood relatives seemingly were not believers. Is it better to have been a blood relative of Jesus or a disciple of Jesus? Well, clearly a disciple.

[10:45] And what Jesus is doing is he’s opening the doors of kinship. So think about it like this. An earthly king, you would be important because you are connected to the earthly king. We see this even in secular politics. If you are the son of a president, Donald Trump’s kids, Joe Biden’s son, etc., you can often leverage your relationship, these biological connections you have to people in power, to pretty lucrative worldly roles. That’s not how Christianity works. Jesus isn’t that kind of king.

[11:18] The kind of kinship that matters is not blood relation. The kind of kinship that matters is the spiritual affinity. The kind of brother you need to be of Jesus isn’t a biological brother. It is a spiritual brother. That’s what we’re called to be. But this is not denigrating Mary at all. This is showing why Mary is blessed.

[11:40] As Augustine says, “So that’s why Mary too is blessed. Because she heard the word of God and kept it. She kept truth safe in her mind even better than she kept flesh safe in her womb. Christ is truth. Christ is flesh. Christ as truth was in Mary’s mind. Christ as flesh in Mary’s womb. That which is in the mind is greater than what is carried in the womb.”

[12:05] Again, it’s making this point that she already had this relationship with Jesus even before the Incarnation. She had already received him in faith before she knew him by name. She’d already said yes to him. And so when she says yes to the message of the angel Gabriel, she’s saying yes to the very Jesus she’s going to bear in her womb.

[12:28] It is better for her to be his disciple than to be his mother. If she could only be one of those two, clearly it is better to be the disciple of Jesus than the mother of Jesus. But of course, she’s both. And this is, by the way, the actual biblical message.

[12:45] If we spent more time reading scripture and listening to what Jesus actually has to say, we might understand this. Because contrary to Protestants who say, “Look, Jesus is tearing down Mary.” Read scripture more deeply and more carefully, and you’ll see quite the opposite. I quoted earlier that Elizabeth says, “Blessed are you among women and blessed is the fruit of your womb.” But she gives us the whole key.

[13:12] Everything Augustine says in Sermon 72a, Elizabeth, filled with the Holy Spirit, has already said before that in Luke chapter 1. She says, “Blessed is she who believed that there would be a fulfillment of what was spoken to her from the Lord.” That even if you’ve never heard of these early Syriac poems, even if you’ve never discovered the sermons of St. Augustine, if you just listen to what our Lord is saying through Elizabeth here in Luke 1, yes, Mary is blessed.

[13:44] But it’s not because she’s just a blood relative of Jesus. It’s because she is his first disciple. She’s the first person to follow Jesus in the New Covenant, in the New Testament at least, because she’s the first one to know about it. There’s a real sense in which the entire church at one point in history, the very first advent, is just Jesus the head and Mary the body. And then the whole believing community continues out from there.

[14:15] Sebastian Brock, though, points something else out that I want to leave us with today as we kind of move into this season of Advent. That we don’t just hear about Mary conceiving good seed. We also hear about Eve conceiving bad seed, the seed of sin. And that they do this in both cases by listening. One to the angel Gabriel and one to a fallen angel, the devil.

[14:40] And so Brock points out, it should be noticed too, that wherever we encounter references to the divine word entering through Mary’s ear, we will very frequently also find Mary’s ear contrasted with the ear of Eve. Because Eve listened to the serpent’s suggestion. The serpent was able to pour poison into her ear. And so one of the things we are called to do this Advent is to become like Mary. To be mother and sister and brother to our Lord.

[15:12] And one of the ways we do that is by shutting out the voices of evil, the voices of wickedness, the voices that draw us away from God. And in this season of preparation we’re entering into, listening to good voices, spend more time with scripture, spend more time with things that are uplifting and edifying, and draw you closer to the Lord, and avoid those things that might lead you into sin.

[15:37] In the words of St. Paul VI, “In this way, the faithful, living in the liturgy, the spirit of Advent, by thinking about the inexpressible love with which the Virgin Mary awaited her Son, are invited to take her as a model, and to prepare themselves to meet the Savior who is to come. They must be vigilant in prayer, and joyful in praise.”

[15:59] That we can even now receive Jesus in our minds and in our hearts, as preparation for receiving him in these other ways. For example, there’s a reason the liturgy of the word, in which we receive Jesus in our minds and hearts, happens before the liturgy of the Eucharist, when we receive him bodily in the Eucharist. There’s a reason why this Advent season, which we prepare for the coming of Christ, both at Christmas but at the end of the world as well, focuses on are you spiritually prepared before you meet Jesus bodily, whether that be in the Eucharist, or in the manger, or in the second coming.

[16:33] That spiritual preparation is really critical, and if we take that seriously, we’ll be living out the true meaning of Jesus’ words in Mark 3. “Whoever does the will of God is my brother and sister and mother.” So I hope that’s a little helpful kind of Advent encouragement. And I hope that if you’re someone who has struggled with these passages and say, “Why is Jesus denigrating his mother?” that you realize he’s not. He’s showing us why she is truly blessed.

[17:02] For more on the role of Mary and why we Catholics make such a big deal about Mary, I encourage you to check out this video. For Shameless Popery, I’m Joe Heschmeyer. God bless you.