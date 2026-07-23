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audio • Catholic Answers Live

Why Trust God When He Doesn’t Answer Prayers? Faith and Hope

Marcus Peter2026-07-23T17:43:33
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“Why trust God when He doesn’t answer prayers?” This question opens a discussion on faith and hope amidst silence. Other topics include guidance for those entering Catholicism and the challenges of parenting after separation, as well as navigating personal barriers in pursuing God’s work. Each question reflects the complexities of faith in everyday life.

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Questions Covered:

  • 02:00 - Why should we have faith in God’s promises when he often doesn’t answer our prayers?
  • 16:12 - I’m on my way to becoming Catholic. I have a desire to get into apologetics. Not sure how I listen to God through this. Advice?
  • 30:03 - My wife has left me and 3 kids. Am I leading astray by guiding them to pray and hope that mom will return?
  • 36:23 - I want to continue the work God started in me but every time I start working towards it, barriers always come up. What do you recommend I do?
  • 39:54 - What do you think of Phil. 1:6 in light of our journey from start to finish?
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