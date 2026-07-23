Why Trust God When He Doesn’t Answer Prayers? Faith and Hope

“Why trust God when He doesn’t answer prayers?” This question opens a discussion on faith and hope amidst silence. Other topics include guidance for those entering Catholicism and the challenges of parenting after separation, as well as navigating personal barriers in pursuing God’s work. Each question reflects the complexities of faith in everyday life.

Join the Catholic Answers Live Club Newsletter

Invite our apologists to speak at your parish! Visit Catholicanswersspeakers.com