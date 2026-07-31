Why Should Secular People Consider Catholicism? Heaven, Sin

“Why should secular people consider Catholicism?” This question opens a discussion on the relevance of faith in modern life, alongside inquiries about the different levels of heaven and how one might improve their standing. The conversation also addresses concerns about the role of repetitive prayers in Mass and the Church’s teachings on saints versus direct access to Jesus.

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