www.catholic.com/audio/cal/why-should-secular-people-consider-catholicism-heaven-sin
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“Why should secular people consider Catholicism?” This question opens a discussion on the relevance of faith in modern life, alongside inquiries about the different levels of heaven and how one might improve their standing. The conversation also addresses concerns about the role of repetitive prayers in Mass and the Church’s teachings on saints versus direct access to Jesus.
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Questions Covered:
- 03:10 - Why should secular people consider the Catholic faith?
- 17:28 - Are there different levels in heaven? If there is, how can you upgrade your position?
- 33:54 - The repetition prayers at mass bored me. Why don’t they teach the bible at mass? The bible says to go to Jesus not the saints. Why does the Church teach people to go to the saints instead of Jesus?
- 49:01 - I’m not Catholic because of the teaching on mortal sin and the inconsistencies. I don’t see how committing a sin like murder would necessarily cut off our relationship from God. His love is greater than that.
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