www.catholic.com/audio/cal/why-no-divorce-in-catholicism-mary-baptism-and-tears
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“Why do Catholics believe in no divorce when Jesus says that there is an exception for sexual immorality?” This question opens a discussion on the Church’s teachings about marriage, alongside inquiries about the idea of the gift of tears experienced during Mass, the implications of Bishop Gasser’s relatio on doctrinal decisions, and the validity of baptisms in diverse church contexts.
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Questions Covered:
- 00:01 - Why do Catholics believe in no divorce when Jesus says that there is an exception for sexual immorality?
- 14:48 - Is the gift of tears real? I had an experience of crying for no reason at Pentecost Mass this year?
- 28:40 - Does Bishop Gasser’s relatio necessitate many ex cathedra doctrinal decisions in the past?
- 40:58 - I grew up in a oneness church, where some believed in the Trinity; others did not. For baptism, if the two people in the church involved in the baptism believed in the Trinity and baptized in the trinitarian formula, would that baptism be valid?
- 45:25 - If we hold Mary to be the most exalted creature, how do we handle Matthew 11:11 that says no one born of woman is greater than John the Baptist?
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