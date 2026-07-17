Why No Divorce in Catholicism? Mary, Baptism, and Tears

“Why do Catholics believe in no divorce when Jesus says that there is an exception for sexual immorality?” This question opens a discussion on the Church’s teachings about marriage, alongside inquiries about the idea of the gift of tears experienced during Mass, the implications of Bishop Gasser’s relatio on doctrinal decisions, and the validity of baptisms in diverse church contexts.

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