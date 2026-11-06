Why Do We Need Indulgences If Christ Died for Us? Bishops, Voting

“Why do we need indulgences if Christ died for us?” This question opens a discussion on the role of the Church in distributing Christ’s merits, especially during November when we remember the dead. Other topics include the Vatican’s record-keeping of bishops and priests, the implications of false oaths on salvation, and the moral responsibilities of voting in elections.

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