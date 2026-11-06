www.catholic.com/audio/cal/why-do-we-need-indulgences-if-christ-died-for-us-bishops-voting
Audio only:
“Why do we need indulgences if Christ died for us?” This question opens a discussion on the role of the Church in distributing Christ’s merits, especially during November when we remember the dead. Other topics include the Vatican’s record-keeping of bishops and priests, the implications of false oaths on salvation, and the moral responsibilities of voting in elections.
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Questions Covered:
- 02:35 - November is the month when Catholics especially remember the dead, and one of the things we can do for them is gain an indulgence by visiting a cemetery and praying for them. But here’s something I’ve wondered: If Christ’s merits are infinite and freely available to us, why do we need the Church to distribute them through indulgences?
- 20:24 - Does the Vatican keep records of which bishop ordained which priest and which apostolic lineage they come from?
- 28:45 - I have ocd and during my recent ocd attacks below bizzare thoughts were bothering me. I just want to know if below things are possible so that i dont have to fight these thoughts and I’ll be relieved. 1)What if one tells God , i keep my salvation as a collateral, instead help me with something, for example, a job. Post that I’ll donate something to the church and you can give back my salvation, else im ok to go to hell 2) If one takes a false oath on ones soul saying he’s ok with the consequences or promises on the soul, to not do something and still does it, can he still be saved or is this binding.
- 42:34 - Where did the 3 days of darkness come from and who promotes it?
- 50:09 - I did not vote in the most recent election because I believe both sides promote intrinsic evil. The Catechism says it is our duty to vote. What should I have done?
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