Why Didn’t Liber Pontificalis Make It Into Scripture? Proofs for God, Debate Tips

“Why didn’t Liber Pontificalis make it into Scripture?” This question opens a discussion on the criteria for canonization, alongside inquiries about the origins of the Star of David and the Catholic perspective on annihilationism. The episode also touches on effective debate strategies and compelling proofs for God’s existence, showcasing a rich variety of topics.

Join the Catholic Answers Live Club Newsletter

Invite our apologists to speak at your parish! Visit Catholicanswersspeakers.com