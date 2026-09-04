www.catholic.com/audio/cal/why-didn-t-liber-pontificalis-make-it-into-scripture-proofs-for-god-debate-tips
Audio only:
“Why didn’t Liber Pontificalis make it into Scripture?” This question opens a discussion on the criteria for canonization, alongside inquiries about the origins of the Star of David and the Catholic perspective on annihilationism. The episode also touches on effective debate strategies and compelling proofs for God’s existence, showcasing a rich variety of topics.
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Questions Covered:
- 05:07 - I’m a convert. Why didn’t liber pontificalis make it into the canon of scripture?
- 11:20 - Where does the Star of David come from?
- 29:27 - Why do you deny annihilationism? How do Catholics view Matthew 10:28?
- 49:35 - What is the best proof for God from the Catholic perspective? How do you debate with someone in a way where they will listen to you and not put them down?
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