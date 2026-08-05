www.catholic.com/audio/cal/why-did-jesus-tell-mary-not-to-touch-him-baptism-and-faith
Audio only:
“Why did Jesus tell Mary not to touch him?” This question opens a discussion on the significance of Jesus’ words to Mary Magdalene, alongside other topics such as the biblical basis for the timing of baptism in relation to faith and advice for someone navigating family dynamics during a conversion.
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Questions Covered:
- 08:16 - Why did Jesus tell Mary Magdalene to not touch him but told Thomas to touch him?
- 17:15 - The book of Acts shows that baptism happened immediately after display of faith but the Church makes people wait. Where does this idea of making people wait come from? Is it biblical?
- 41:00 - What advice would you give to my girlfriend who wants to convert but doesn’t know how to talk to her family who will likely not approve?
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