www.catholic.com/audio/cal/why-date-johns-gospel-earlier-melchizedek-and-creation
Audio only:
“Why date John’s Gospel earlier than the modern consensus?” This question opens a discussion on the dating of biblical texts, alongside intriguing inquiries about the identity of Melchizedek and the implications of Genesis 1 regarding the Trinity. Other topics include the reality of dinosaurs in relation to the creation story and the reliability of different biblical texts.
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Questions Covered:
- 03:40 - Why do you date John’s Gospel earlier than the modern consensus?
- 17:27 - Gen 1 the Spirit is named and the Father is named but Jesus isn’t. Could the face of the waters be a reference to him?
- 32:07 - Who was Melchizedek and there an actual order based on him?
- 40:10 - Are dinosaurs real? Scientists say they lived like 70 million years ago. But that doesn’t seem to work with the creation story in Genesis, where the animals were created after Adam and Eve.
- 44:57 - In your video on the Ark of the Covenant, you said you believed the Ark was destroyed by the Babylonians. How could they have done that given the story of Uzzah, who just touched it and died?
- 50:00 - A Protestant told me that the Alexandrian texts of the Bible were not reliable because they were so far away geographically from the origin point that they would have been corrupted. I believe his conclusion was that therefore the King James Version is the only reliable version of the Bible. What do you make of this?
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