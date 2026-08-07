Why Date Johns Gospel Earlier? Melchizedek and Creation

“Why date John’s Gospel earlier than the modern consensus?” This question opens a discussion on the dating of biblical texts, alongside intriguing inquiries about the identity of Melchizedek and the implications of Genesis 1 regarding the Trinity. Other topics include the reality of dinosaurs in relation to the creation story and the reliability of different biblical texts.

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