Why Not Call on Jesus Directly for Miracles? Fulton Sheen and Church Dogmas

“Why Not Call on Jesus Directly for Miracles??” This question opens a discussion on the role of Jesus in the context of miracles, as seen in the case of Fulton Sheen. The conversation also touches on the evolution of Church dogmas and their implications, as well as the challenges faced by those considering conversion to Catholicism, including practices like receiving Communion.

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