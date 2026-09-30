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audio • Catholic Answers Live

Why Not Call on Jesus Directly for Miracles? Fulton Sheen and Church Dogmas

Joe Heschmeyer 2026-09-30T18:49:21
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“Why Not Call on Jesus Directly for Miracles??” This question opens a discussion on the role of Jesus in the context of miracles, as seen in the case of Fulton Sheen. The conversation also touches on the evolution of Church dogmas and their implications, as well as the challenges faced by those considering conversion to Catholicism, including practices like receiving Communion.

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Questions Covered:

  • 00:30 - Joe’s visit to St Louis for the Beatification of Fulton Sheen
  • 11:35 - You posted a short on Fulton Sheen and the miracle attributed to him. Why would those people not call on Jesus for that?
  • 22:30 - There are dogmas that are binding now that weren’t in the early Church. How do we make that intellectual leap of that being ok?
  • 35:38 - I’m looking to convert from Traditional Confessional Lutheranism. The Catholic churches in my are don’t allow the lay people to drink from the chalice. That’s what’s holding me back from Catholicism.
  • 52:41 - is it intellectually honest to read the gospel into every other book of the bible?
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