Who Are the Oriental Orthodox? History and Key Differences

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“Who are the Oriental Orthodox?” This question opens a discussion on the distinct churches within this family and their differences from Eastern Orthodox churches. The conversation also touches on their shared history with Rome, the significance of the Council of Chalcedon in 451, and the theological distinctions between “miaphysitism” and “monophysitism.”
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Questions Covered:
- 03:30 - Who are the Oriental Orthodox? Which churches belong to this family, and how do they differ from the Eastern Orthodox churches most Catholics are more familiar with?
- 04:45 - What is our shared history? Before the separation, how were these churches connected to Rome, and what contributions did they make to early Christianity?
- 06:23 - What happened at Chalcedon in 451?
- 12:00 - What role did the pope play in the controversy? Why was Pope Leo the Great’s Tome accepted at Chalcedon but rejected by its opponents?
- 16:00 - What is the difference between “miaphysitism” and “monophysitism”? Why do Oriental Orthodox Christians object to being called monophysites, and do they affirm that Jesus is fully God and fully man?
- 21:50 - Having a little grace with each other.
- 29:45 - Areas of agreement.
- 31:35 - How central is the papacy to the remaining disagreement? What authority do Oriental Orthodox Christians recognize in the bishop of Rome, and where do they reject Catholic claims about primacy and infallibility?
- 35:30 - Rejection of universal jurisdiction
- 37:40 - How did it become a permanent division?
- 43:19 - How did the spread of Islam affect the division?
- 52:35 - Do you think we’re getting closer on the ground level? Or is it just on the Vatican commission level?
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