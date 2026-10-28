Who Are the Oriental Orthodox? History and Key Differences

“Who are the Oriental Orthodox?” This question opens a discussion on the distinct churches within this family and their differences from Eastern Orthodox churches. The conversation also touches on their shared history with Rome, the significance of the Council of Chalcedon in 451, and the theological distinctions between “miaphysitism” and “monophysitism.”

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