Where Is Apostolic Succession in the Bible? Bishops and Clergy

“Where is apostolic succession in the Bible?” This question opens a discussion on the biblical foundations of church leadership, alongside inquiries about the celibacy of bishops and priests, the distinctions between ordination and consecration, and the roles of different levels of clergy. Each topic sheds light on the structure and traditions of the Catholic Church.

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