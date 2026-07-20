www.catholic.com/audio/cal/where-is-apostolic-succession-in-the-bible-bishops-and-clergy
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“Where is apostolic succession in the Bible?” This question opens a discussion on the biblical foundations of church leadership, alongside inquiries about the celibacy of bishops and priests, the distinctions between ordination and consecration, and the roles of different levels of clergy. Each topic sheds light on the structure and traditions of the Catholic Church.
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Questions Covered:
- 03:09 - Where is apostolic Succession in the bible?
- 17:39 - Why did the Catholic Church decide to have bishops and priests be celibate, especially when that wasn’t the case with the first pope?
- 28:45 - What is the difference between ordination and consecration? I hear about priests being ordained and bishops being consecrated. Is there a difference?
- 36:30 - The Levels of clergy and what each of them do
- 43:25 - If any Catholic male can be a pope, but they first must be made a bishop, does that mean they skip being a priest?
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