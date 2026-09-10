www.catholic.com/audio/cal/where-do-we-see-the-sacraments-in-early-church-history
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“Where do we see the sacraments in early Church history?” This question opens a discussion on the foundational role of sacraments, while also addressing how the sacrament of marriage can lead to sainthood, the biblical basis for confirmation, and the significance of exorcised salt in baptism. The conversation touches on various aspects of sacramental theology and its historical context.
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Questions Covered:
- 02:01 - Where Do We See the Sacraments in the Early Church?
- 16:20 - Could you expound how the sacrament of marriage is also a path to sainthood since we see so many examples of celibate people as saints?
- 22:00 - Is confirmation really in the Bible?
- 31:46 - What was the role of Exorcised salt in the Sacrament of Baptism prior to the Consilium’s reforms
- 35:19 - What if someone passes away while going through OCIA or before confirmation and they are never able to receive the Eucharist? Are they at risk of not being accepted into Heaven?
- 42:39 - What book on John Duns Scotus do you recommend?
- 45:24 - why do you have to wait so long to make your first confession?
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