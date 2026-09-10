“Where do we see the sacraments in early Church history?” This question opens a discussion on the foundational role of sacraments, while also addressing how the sacrament of marriage can lead to sainthood, the biblical basis for confirmation, and the significance of exorcised salt in baptism. The conversation touches on various aspects of sacramental theology and its historical context.

Join the Catholic Answers Live Club Newsletter

Invite our apologists to speak at your parish! Visit Catholicanswersspeakers.com