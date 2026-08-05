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When Should You Receive Anointing of the Sick? Conversion and Mary

Joe Heschmeyer2026-08-05T17:22:13
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“When should you receive the Anointing of the Sick?” This question is addressed alongside practical insights for recent converts grappling with Marian dogmas and a discussion on the implications of 2 John 1:1-2 regarding infallibility and sensus fidelium. The episode covers a range of topics relevant to faith and practice.

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Questions Covered:

  • 07:18 - When is it appropriate to receive the anointing of the sick? Can one get it before surgery?
  • 17:30 - What advice would you give to someone who just converted 4 months ago and is really struggling with the Marian dogmas?
  • 41:40 - 2 John 1:1-2 Is this a good argument for infallibility and sensus fidelium?
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