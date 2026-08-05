When Should You Receive Anointing of the Sick? Conversion and Mary

“When should you receive the Anointing of the Sick?” This question is addressed alongside practical insights for recent converts grappling with Marian dogmas and a discussion on the implications of 2 John 1:1-2 regarding infallibility and sensus fidelium. The episode covers a range of topics relevant to faith and practice.

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