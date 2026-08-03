“What’s the evidence for Mary’s Assumption and its importance?” This question opens a discussion on the early Church’s beliefs about Mary’s Assumption, highlighting its significance in Catholic theology. Additional topics include the necessity of Mary’s Assumption for her role as Queen of Heaven and the intriguing concept of fetal microchimerism related to her life.

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