www.catholic.com/audio/cal/whats-the-evidence-for-marys-assumption-and-its-importance
Audio only:
“What’s the evidence for Mary’s Assumption and its importance?” This question opens a discussion on the early Church’s beliefs about Mary’s Assumption, highlighting its significance in Catholic theology. Additional topics include the necessity of Mary’s Assumption for her role as Queen of Heaven and the intriguing concept of fetal microchimerism related to her life.
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Questions Covered:
- 02:44 - What’s the Evidence for the Assumption of Mary in the early Church?
- 13:03 - Why did Mary have to be assumed into heaven in order to be Queen of Heaven? Why is it essential for us to believe it?
- 17:09 - Regarding the Assumption, can you elaborate more on fetal micro chimerism ( the mother obtaining the child’s DNA throughout her life)?
- 22:14 - If Mary’s Assumption was a historical event, then why is there no physical evidence for this?
- 29:20 - My 7-year-old daughter is claiming to see Mary to the point where she says things that are naturally outside of knowledge. We are converts. Is this something that’s common and what should we do?
- 38:18 - How can I accept Mary as the Queen of Heaven?
- 46:59 - I’m no longer Catholic and have studied the bible. Where is Mary’s burial cloth? Why is Mary appointed queen of heaven and placed on a pedestal? No where in the bible does it say to pray to Mary.
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