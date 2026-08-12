www.catholic.com/audio/cal/whats-the-best-defense-for-catholicism-bible-and-sola-scriptura
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“What’s the best defense for Catholicism?” This episode addresses key arguments, including the best argument for the Catholic Bible and how a Protestant can reconcile objections while exploring Catholicism. Other topics include the Church’s stance on heretics, tips for evangelizing secular friends, and navigating challenging biblical passages.
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Questions Covered:
- 02:00 - What’s the Best Argument for the Catholic Bible?
- 10:20 - As a protestant, how can I bridge the gap in my objection on the assumption with my interest in Catholicism?
- 22:00 - Prop 33 from papal bull Exsurge Domine regarding heretics being burned. Does God want heretics to be burned?
- 29:08 - What tips do you have for a college student majoring in psych on how to evangelize my secular friend?
- 34:58 - How do we defend against Sola Scriptura rather than solo scriptura?
- 44:55 - My fiance has several painful chronic conditions. Would having a surgery to relieve her pain go against God’s will for her?
- 50:15 - Sirach seems to be very anti-woman. Sirach 25:19 seems like a contradiction on the Church’s understanding of women. How do I sort through verses like this?
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