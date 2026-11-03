www.catholic.com/audio/cal/what-s-the-earliest-evidence-for-transubstantiation-eucharist-mass
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“What’s the earliest evidence for transubstantiation?” This question opens a discussion on the historical foundations of the Eucharist, including insights into the evidence for the Eucharist itself and the theological implications of whether Catholics are re-sacrificing Jesus. The conversation also touches on why certain individuals are denied communion and the protective nature of the Mass for those who may not attend regularly.
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Questions Covered:
- 02:30 - What’s the earliest evidence outside the Bible for transubstantiation?
- 14:29 - What’s the evidence for the Eucharist?
- 19:17 - Are Catholics re-sacrificing Jesus?
- 22:02 - Why do people get denied communion like politicians or gay couples when Jesus didn’t even deny communion to Judas?
- 36:25 - How much protection does the mass provide to a person who doesn’t always attend but feels like their childhood Catholicism holds them safe?
- 45:26 - Catholics claim that the Road to Emmaus is about eucharist but Jesus told the followers to touch him knowing he is real. If you take this same logic to the eucharist, the host feels nothing like Jesus therefore the story cannot be about the eucharist. Thoughts?
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