What’s the Earliest Evidence for Transubstantiation? Eucharist, Mass

“What’s the earliest evidence for transubstantiation?” This question opens a discussion on the historical foundations of the Eucharist, including insights into the evidence for the Eucharist itself and the theological implications of whether Catholics are re-sacrificing Jesus. The conversation also touches on why certain individuals are denied communion and the protective nature of the Mass for those who may not attend regularly.

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