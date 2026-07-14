www.catholic.com/audio/cal/what-makes-music-sacred-chant-sheets-and-faith-in-worship
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“What makes music sacred?” This question opens a discussion on the role of music in worship, touching on the significance of chant sheets for altar servers at the Traditional Latin Mass and the relationship between sacred music and faith. Additional topics include recommendations for finding chant resources and the belief that sacred music must stem from a genuine faith.
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