What Makes a Baptism Valid? Priestly Celibacy and Scripture

“What makes a baptism valid?” This question opens a discussion on the essential elements of baptism, particularly for those unsure about their own baptism’s validity. Other topics include the biblical basis for Latin priestly celibacy and the sufficiency of Scripture in faith. Additionally, insights are shared on lesser-known Apostles and the biblical account of Jesus sweating blood.

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