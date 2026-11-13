www.catholic.com/audio/cal/what-makes-a-baptism-valid-priestly-celibacy-and-scripture
“What makes a baptism valid?” This question opens a discussion on the essential elements of baptism, particularly for those unsure about their own baptism’s validity. Other topics include the biblical basis for Latin priestly celibacy and the sufficiency of Scripture in faith. Additionally, insights are shared on lesser-known Apostles and the biblical account of Jesus sweating blood.
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Questions Covered:
- 01:51 - Regarding valid Baptism: What is it that makes a baptism valid? (is in OCIA, got baptised in another church but was told his baptism was invalid). He looked online and according to his research he has a valid baptism, but his parish will not give him an answer. Does not want to commit sin if his baptism was valid by getting baptized again.
- 17:25 - How is Latin Priestly celibacy biblical? To be saved do I only need the Bible or is there something else along with the Bible?
- 28:15 - Jimmy had mentioned a musician that he likes to hear for Christian music. Middle school kids- he is a teacher: The kids are asking how come we do not know more about the Apostles that we do not hear much about in scripture. We hear about the 12 but we only know about 5-6 of them in detail, and how can they learn more?
- 36:01 - Passage in bible talking about “Jesus has drops of sweat like blood”. How does this get translated into Jesus actually sweating blood?
- 44:00 - Sufficiency of scripture and how St. Paul addresses this? (when he discusses scripture with his friend the friend takes a stance of Sola Scriptura and they come to an impasse on their conversations and he wants to know how to navigate that)
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