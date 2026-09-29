What Is Vatican II? Church Changes and Eucharistic Respect

“What is Vatican II?” This episode clarifies the council’s significance, addressing questions like how to explain it simply and why some Catholics believe its directives aren’t mandatory. The discussion also touches on concerns about church closures, the decline in priest numbers, and the perceived lack of respect for the Eucharist following the council’s reforms.

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