www.catholic.com/audio/cal/what-is-vatican-ii-church-changes-and-eucharistic-respect
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“What is Vatican II?” This episode clarifies the council’s significance, addressing questions like how to explain it simply and why some Catholics believe its directives aren’t mandatory. The discussion also touches on concerns about church closures, the decline in priest numbers, and the perceived lack of respect for the Eucharist following the council’s reforms.
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Questions Covered:
- 03:18 - Explain Vatican II to me like I’m a 10 year old.
- 16:18 - Why would Catholics believe that it doesn’t need to be followed?
- 29:15 - Vatican 1 and 2 were a total disaster. John XXIII. The fact that we no longer excommunicate people and desire to reason with them. That was a mistake.
- 45:12 - My experience is that lots of churches have closed, less priests and lack of respect for the Eucharist after Vatican 2. How is that the Church blossoming? I heard the cardinal responsible for liturgy and the secretary to the pope were both masons. Is that true?
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