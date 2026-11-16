www.catholic.com/audio/cal/what-is-the-response-to-isaiah-22-and-papacy-arguments
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“What is the response to Isaiah 22 and papacy arguments?” This question addresses common claims that these biblical passages do not support the papacy. Additionally, the discussion touches on whether the statue of the pope in Peru is idolatry, the historical challenges of bad popes, and how to engage with sedevacantist views.
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Questions Covered:
- 01:30 - People claim Isaiah 22 and Matthew 16 are not good arguments for the papacy. What is the response?
- 10:30 - Regarding the statue of the pope in Peru. Is this idolatry? Is this a sign of the end times?
- 20:28 - How do you explain the bad pope through history?
- 31:39 - Thoughts on Robert Bellarmine and his writings on if the pope becomes a heretic? How do I respond to sedevacantists?
- 39:32 - Whats the red line on agreeing with the pope?
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