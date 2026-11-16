“What is the response to Isaiah 22 and papacy arguments?” This question addresses common claims that these biblical passages do not support the papacy. Additionally, the discussion touches on whether the statue of the pope in Peru is idolatry, the historical challenges of bad popes, and how to engage with sedevacantist views.

Join the Catholic Answers Live Club Newsletter

Invite our apologists to speak at your parish! Visit Catholicanswersspeakers.com