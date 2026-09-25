www.catholic.com/audio/cal/what-is-the-inerrant-word-of-god-mary-deuterocanon-spirit
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“What is the inerrant Word of God?” This question opens a discussion on the Catholic understanding of Scripture’s divine inspiration and truth. The conversation also touches on Mary as Queen of Heaven in the Bible, the timeline of the deuterocanon’s inclusion in Scripture, and the meaning of being born of water and spirit in John 3:5.
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Questions Covered:
- 02:00 - What do Catholics mean when we say the inspired inerrant Word of God?
- 18:33 - Where do we find Mary as Queen of Heaven in the bible?
- 31:06 - In John 1, how could Andrew tell Peter that they found the messiah if Peter had already confessed in the synoptics?
- 33:20 - When were the deuterocanon officially made a part of the bible?
- 44:10 - How do I explain the meaning of being born of water and spirit referred to in John 3:5?
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