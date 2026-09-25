What Is the Inerrant Word of God? Mary, Deuterocanon, Spirit

“What is the inerrant Word of God?” This question opens a discussion on the Catholic understanding of Scripture’s divine inspiration and truth. The conversation also touches on Mary as Queen of Heaven in the Bible, the timeline of the deuterocanon’s inclusion in Scripture, and the meaning of being born of water and spirit in John 3:5.

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