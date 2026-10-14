What Is the Earliest Christian Document? Church Fathers, Saints

“What is the earliest Christian document outside of the Bible?” This question opens a discussion on the foundational texts of Christianity, including insights into early Church Fathers and their teachings. The conversation also touches on the perspectives of early church fathers regarding sola scriptura, the Catholic view on the death penalty in light of Genesis 9:6, and the practice of praying to saints in the early Church.

Join the Catholic Answers Live Club Newsletter

Invite our apologists to speak at your parish! Visit Catholicanswersspeakers.com