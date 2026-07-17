What Is Schism and Heresy? Sin, Forgiveness, and Angels

“What is schism and heresy?” These concepts are explored alongside questions about the nature of sin and forgiveness, including how a priest forgives sins. The discussion also touches on the implications of making a slasher movie, the fate of souls after death, and the role of guardian angels, providing a comprehensive look at these important topics.

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