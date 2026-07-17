www.catholic.com/audio/cal/what-is-schism-and-heresy-sin-forgiveness-and-angels
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“What is schism and heresy?” These concepts are explored alongside questions about the nature of sin and forgiveness, including how a priest forgives sins. The discussion also touches on the implications of making a slasher movie, the fate of souls after death, and the role of guardian angels, providing a comprehensive look at these important topics.
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Questions Covered:
- 02:15 - What is Schism and Heresy?
- 18:23 - Is it objective grave matter to make a slasher movie?
- 30:30 - How does it work for a priest to forgive sins?
- 32:35 - My atheist friend is asking where are people who have died? If Christ hasn’t come to judge yet then they couldn’t be in heaven or hell.
- 38:30 - Would it be a stretch to say that Saint Paul might have wrote the first few chapters of Hebrews, with one of his followers finishing it after he was executed?
- 46:15 - What happens to your guardian angel when you die?
- 49:13 - Why do Catholics believe in no divorce when Jesus says that there is an exception for sexual immorality?
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