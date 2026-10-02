www.catholic.com/audio/cal/what-is-clerical-celibacy-conscientious-objectors-and-war
Audio only:
“What is clerical celibacy?” This question opens a discussion on the nature of this discipline within the Church. Additionally, the episode addresses the concerns of a new Catholic in the Air Force grappling with war participation and the Church’s teachings on conscientious objection and pacifism, providing a thoughtful examination of these important topics.
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Questions Covered:
- 01:18 - What does it mean for clerical celibacy to be a discipline?
- 17:42 - I’m in active duty Air Force, and a new Catholic. I now struggle with participating in war. I have filed for conscientious objector status. What does the Church actually teach about this, and can a Catholic be a pacifist?
- 39:49 - I just became Catholic. My family is not happy about it. My boyfriend and I want to get married but my family would be against a Catholic wedding. Any advice?
- 50:08 - I’m in OCIA. I noticed that during Mass sometimes the priest goes to the tabernacle to get other hosts to give out in communion. Is that okay? Does that bread turn into Jesus at the same Mass? Also is there a good resource to help me understand the Catholic approach to scripture. I grew up Baptist and I just want to understand the Catholic approach.
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