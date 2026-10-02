What Is Clerical Celibacy? Conscientious Objectors and War

“What is clerical celibacy?” This question opens a discussion on the nature of this discipline within the Church. Additionally, the episode addresses the concerns of a new Catholic in the Air Force grappling with war participation and the Church’s teachings on conscientious objection and pacifism, providing a thoughtful examination of these important topics.

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