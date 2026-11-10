www.catholic.com/audio/cal/what-documents-challenge-papal-primacy-filioque-and-more
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“What documents challenge papal primacy?” This episode addresses key texts cited by Orthodox Christians and the Catholic responses to them. Additionally, the discussion touches on the filioque controversy, examining scriptural support and insights from the Church Fathers, as well as the differences between Oriental Orthodoxy and Roman Catholicism.
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Questions Covered:
- 02:24 - What are the documents Orthodox quote against papal primacy, and what is the Catholic response?
- 09:09 - Have these documents led to any steps toward reunification with the Eastern Orthodox?
- 12:52 - Are there any verses that we can point to that support our view for the filioque?
- 15:44 - What about the Fathers? Are there anything from the Church Fathers that support the filioque?
- 17:45 - What’s the difference between Oriental Orthodoxy and Roman Catholicism, and how do I explain the difference between what she believes in Christology and what we believe?
- 23:09 - Why do we Catholics allow the Eastern Orthodox churches to own the Orthodox label when Catholics are most literally Orthodox Christians?
- 29:11 - I see so many priests living lives of privilege, and as a young man I’m having difficulty reconciling what I read and what I see.
- 42:34 - If the very least all Eastern Orthodox say that the bishop of Rome was the first among equals, doesn’t that show a certain level of historic primacy?
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