“What Do We Know About the End of the World?” This question opens a discussion on the nature of repentance and salvation at life’s end. The episode also addresses the end of the world, the conversion of a Protestant pastor to Catholicism, and the Church’s stance on the spreading of ashes, providing a comprehensive look at these important topics.

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