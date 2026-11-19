www.catholic.com/audio/cal/what-do-we-know-about-death-bed-conversions-and-ashes
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“What Do We Know About the End of the World?” This question opens a discussion on the nature of repentance and salvation at life’s end. The episode also addresses the end of the world, the conversion of a Protestant pastor to Catholicism, and the Church’s stance on the spreading of ashes, providing a comprehensive look at these important topics.
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