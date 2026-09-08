What Do Protestants Misunderstand About the Bible and Mary?

“What do Protestants misunderstand about the Bible?” This question opens a discussion on key theological differences, while also addressing how to engage with friends who hold sedevacantist views, the significance of papal condemnations, and the role of the Rosary in Catholic practice. The conversation spans various topics, providing insights into Catholic beliefs and practices.

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