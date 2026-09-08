www.catholic.com/audio/cal/what-do-protestants-misunderstand-about-the-bible-and-mary
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“What do Protestants misunderstand about the Bible?” This question opens a discussion on key theological differences, while also addressing how to engage with friends who hold sedevacantist views, the significance of papal condemnations, and the role of the Rosary in Catholic practice. The conversation spans various topics, providing insights into Catholic beliefs and practices.
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Questions Covered:
- 01:00 - What do Protestants misunderstand about the bible?
- 12:47 - My friend is a Sedevacantist. How can I talk to him and tell him that sedevacantism is not Catholic?
- 21:20 - Reviewing what clips from movies and series I can use for my Bible classes, there’s a huge gap from Daniel (538 BC) to the birth of Christ. Does anyone know of a movie set in Judea in the Persian/Greek/early Roman period 538 BC-4 BC?
- 28:57 - Outside of the CCC what suggested readings do you have for learning about what it means to be Catholic?
- 35:01 - what should I do because I’m really trying to leave 1st Calvary Baptist Church and he tells me the Rosary is not in the Bible!! What should I do?
- 38:27 - How authoritative are papal condemnations (calling X doctrine “heresy”) by early popes (and/or doctors of the church) in their letters/theological treatises? (For example the Agnoete controversy)
- 44:03 - Can you explain the different eastern rites specifically the Syro-malabar rite? How can you explain to our Protestants and Orthodox friends that they are also Catholic?
- 50:31 - How is it that the Orthodox Church is valid if they don’t follow the Pope?
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