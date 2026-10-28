What Do Oriental Orthodox Believe? Saints and Purgation

“What do Oriental Orthodox believe?” This episode delves into their views on Christ’s nature and the significance of saints, while also addressing the misunderstandings surrounding terms like “monophysitism.” Additionally, the discussion touches on Marian dogmas and the beliefs regarding post-death purgation, providing a comprehensive look at these rich theological perspectives.

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