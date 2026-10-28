www.catholic.com/audio/cal/what-do-oriental-orthodox-believe-saints-and-purgation
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“What do Oriental Orthodox believe?” This episode delves into their views on Christ’s nature and the significance of saints, while also addressing the misunderstandings surrounding terms like “monophysitism.” Additionally, the discussion touches on Marian dogmas and the beliefs regarding post-death purgation, providing a comprehensive look at these rich theological perspectives.
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Questions Covered:
- 04:20 - All these beliefs that end in “-physitism” – what’s that all about?
- 10:19 - What do Oriental Orthodox believe about the nature of Christ?
- 16:00 - How do we understand the saints and condemnations on each side?
- 18:00 - Do Catholics and Oriental Orthodox agree on Marian dogmas?
- 23:00 - What do young Oriental Orthodox men argue about with Catholics online?
- 29:30 - Why would it be wrong to call an Oriental Orthodox a monophysite?
- 33:17 - What do they believe about post-death purgation?
- 44:00 - Do they have a valid Eucharist?
- 50:30 - Do they baptize and confirm at the same time?
- 53:30 - How about communion in an emergency?
- 54:13 - How do we get the band back together?
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