www.catholic.com/audio/cal/what-do-catholics-get-wrong-about-confession-and-grace
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“What do Catholics get wrong about Confession and Grace?” This episode addresses common misconceptions about the sacrament of Confession, including struggles with repeated sins and the implications of mortal sin on receiving communion. Additional questions cover the examination of conscience and the perspective of non-Catholics considering confession.
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Questions Covered:
- 05:30 - What do Catholics get wrong about Confession?
- 12:53 - I’m coming back to the Church. I’m struggling with confessing the same sin over and over again. Any advice?
- 19:31 - What if we have been to confession but didn’t become aware that something you had done prior to something was a mortal sin until after? Can you still receive communion?
- 28:45 - Examination of Conscience
- 33:09 - I’m a Baptist and see the value of confession. What would I need to consider before approaching that?
- 36:17 - Growing up I was told that if you went to confession, it’s as though I never committed sin. But now I hear that if I go to confession, I will be punished for things I committed many years ago. Can you clarify?
- 46:13 - My 7-year-old grandson is mortified by the idea of telling someone his sins. What can I say to console him?
- 50:48 - Can only Catholic priests administer the sacrament of confession? Vatican 2 opens protestant services offering reconciliation.
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