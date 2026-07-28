What Divided Us From the Orthodox Church? Apostolic Succession

“What divided us from the Orthodox Church?” This question opens a discussion on the historical and theological rifts between Catholicism and Orthodoxy. The episode also addresses which non-Roman rite churches maintain apostolic succession, the validity of Orthodox sacraments despite schism, and how to respond to Eastern Orthodox interpretations of early Church Fathers regarding papal authority.

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