www.catholic.com/audio/cal/what-divided-us-from-the-orthodox-church-apostolic-succession
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“What divided us from the Orthodox Church?” This question opens a discussion on the historical and theological rifts between Catholicism and Orthodoxy. The episode also addresses which non-Roman rite churches maintain apostolic succession, the validity of Orthodox sacraments despite schism, and how to respond to Eastern Orthodox interpretations of early Church Fathers regarding papal authority.
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Questions Covered:
- 02:26 - What originally divided us and the Orthodox Church?
- 11:00 - Which Churches outside of the Roman rite have apostolic succession and how are they traced? How are orthodox sacraments valid even though they are in schism?
- 18:23 - How do we respond to EO who use early church fathers on Matthew 16 and Isaiah 22 and claim it’s not about the papacy?
- 22:54 - What’s the difference between Orthodox Church and orthodox teaching?
- 28:51 - My brother married a Greek Orthodox woman. Does one have to be baptized in order to remarry there? I’m worried that he might have committed apostasy.
- 31:47 - Eph. 4 says to walk in unity. This episode is causing disunity by dissing the orthodox.
- 41:29 - The gates of hell will not prevail. If the Church were to proclaim error, what should the faithful do, go underground, go orthodox or what options would there be?
- 47:50 - I’m a southern Baptist. John 15 seems to support that the Holy Spirit proceeds only from the Father. Can you clarify?
- 51:35 - I recommend William and all his listeners to read the Alexandria document and the Chieti Document.
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