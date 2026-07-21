www.catholic.com/audio/cal/what-did-the-early-church-believe-about-the-eucharist-and-sin
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“What did the early church believe about the Eucharist?” This question opens a discussion on foundational beliefs, while also addressing the serious implications of Church teaching on moral responsibilities, such as the obligation to care for those in need, and the perceived disparities in how the Church treats traditional versus liberal interpretations of faith.
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Questions Covered:
- 01:45 - What did the early church believe about the Eucharist?
- 16:23 - The Catechism says it’s a mortal sin to let a child die of starvation if you have the financial means to feed them. I don’t know anyone who does this. Is this really Church teaching?
- 32:40 - Why does it seem that the Church is coming down unfairly on those who hold a more orthodox/traditional stance of church teaching and allows those who take a more liberal take on the faith run freely?
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