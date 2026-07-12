What Book in the Catholic Canon Had the Most Controversy?

www.catholic.com/audio/cal/what-book-had-the-most-controversy-papacy-and-mary
Audio only:
“What book had the most controversy?” This question leads to a discussion about the canon’s acceptance, alongside inquiries about the historical evidence for the papacy beyond key scripture, the appropriateness of having a menorah in a Catholic home, and the reasons behind variations in biblical translations.
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Questions Covered:
- 05:35 - What book in the canon had the most controversy about its acceptance?
- 16:21 - I’m considering Catholicism but am not convinced by the historical and scriptural evidence for the papacy. Beyond Matthew 16 and Luke 22, what is the strongest evidence that the early church recognized the papacy?
- 20:45 - The book of Exodus mentions a menorah. It’s not necessarily a Catholic symbol, but since it’s in the Bible is it okay to have a menorah in your house?
- 29:20 - Why is Matthew 17:20 (“But this kind is not cast out but by prayer and fasting”) excluded from certain translations? The Douay Rheims has it and the RSV-CE does not. And how might that affect the nihil obstat?
- 36:33 - Why do people think Catholics worship Mary?
- 43:25 - Is there any truth to the claim that ancient Jews thought there were two powers in heaven? They cite Genesis referring to “us.”
- 51:00 - How do I answer when people say that Jesus didn’t judge, especially in regard to immoral behavior?
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