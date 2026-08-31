www.catholic.com/audio/cal/what-are-codex-vaticanus-and-sinaiticus-scripture-insights
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“What are the Codex Vaticanus and Codex Sinaiticus and why are they significant?” These ancient manuscripts play a crucial role in understanding biblical texts. Additionally, the discussion touches on why some view Genesis as mythology versus literal history, and the levels of heaven as described in scripture, providing a rich exploration of these theological topics.
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Questions Covered:
- 01:30 - What Are the Codex Vaticanus and Codex Sinaiticus and why are they significant?
- 18:46 - Why do some people call Genesis a mythology book? Can you explain if it’s literal vs a mythological book?
- 30:28 - Can you explain what the levels of heaven are based on scripture?
- 47:21 - Which prophecy is Matthew 2:23 referencing when it says he will be a Nazarene?
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