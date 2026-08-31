What’s the Case for the 73 Book Bible? King James, Isaiah

www.catholic.com/audio/cal/what-about-the-73-books-of-the-bible-king-james-isaiah
Audio only:
“That’s the Case for the 73 Book Bible?” This question opens a discussion on the differences between the Catholic and Protestant Bibles, including the significance of the King James Version. Other topics include the Church’s stance on Chiliasm from the first Council of Constantinople and the existence of Eden as suggested in Genesis 3.
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Questions Covered:
- 05:42 - What do you think of the King James Version and the codex that it’s based on?
- 12:12 - Did the Church condemn the Chiliasm/ the 1000 year reign in Revelation at the first Council of Constantinople?
- 24:47 - Genesis 3 where the angel was posted to guard Eden. Does that mean that Eden still exists?
- 34:05 - What archaeological evidence is there for your early dating of the gospels?
- 43:04 - I’m non-denominational and considering converting. What’s the case for 73 books of the bible instead of 66 books?
- 50:49 - How many Isaiahs wrote the book of Isaiah?
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