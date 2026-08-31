What’s the Case for the 73 Book Bible? King James, Isaiah

“That’s the Case for the 73 Book Bible?” This question opens a discussion on the differences between the Catholic and Protestant Bibles, including the significance of the King James Version. Other topics include the Church’s stance on Chiliasm from the first Council of Constantinople and the existence of Eden as suggested in Genesis 3.

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