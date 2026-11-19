“What do we know about death bed conversions? My father is a Shriner and believes he is going to heaven because he is a good person.” This question opens a discussion on the nature of salvation, addressing beliefs about good deeds and their role in eternal life. The conversation also touches on the infallibility of the pope and the interpretation of Genesis 3:15, as well as the authenticity of 2 Peter and the pastoral epistles.

Join the Catholic Answers Live Club Newsletter

Invite our apologists to speak at your parish! Visit Catholicanswersspeakers.com