Skip to main contentAccessibility feedback
About
www.catholic.com/audio/cal/was-joan-of-arc-a-saint-mark-twain-and-abortion-issues
audio • Catholic Answers Live

Mark Twain’s Joan of Arc? Mark Twain and Abortion Issues

Joe Heschmeyer2026-08-13T18:50:56
Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Audio only:

Mark Twain’s Joan of Arc? This question leads to a discussion about her life and legacy, alongside insights into Mark Twain’s views and the role of Isabelle Romée. The conversation also touches on contemporary issues, including Amnesty International’s stance on abortion, providing a rich exploration of faith and morality.

Join the Catholic Answers Live Club Newsletter

Invite our apologists to speak at your parish! Visit Catholicanswersspeakers.com

Questions Covered:

  • 06:00 - Mark Twain’s Joan of Arc
  • 16:50 - Mark Twain
  • 21:50 - Isabelle Romée
  • 28:00 - CA books translated
  • 36:50 - Amnesty International and abortion
Did you like this content? Please help keep us ad-free
Enjoying this content?  Please support our mission!Donatewww.catholic.com/support-us