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audio • Catholic Answers Live

The Legacy of Fulton Sheen

Monsignor Jason Gray2026-09-17T17:18:00

Questions Covered:

  • 02:25 - Who was Fulton Sheen?
  • 04:15 - How did Sheen become a radio and tv star?
  • 09:30 - How did Sheen’s protestant audience view and think of him?
  • 13:20 - The beautification process for Sheen
  • 15:27 - Sheen and the Missions
  • 17:25 - Sheen’s view of politics
  • 21:50 - What would Sheen think of Catholic media today?
  • 24:58 - How did Sheen get into media?
  • 31:57 - What was Sheen’s process of creating episodes of “Life is Worth Living.”
  • 33:49 - How does the Pope figure out who can be beautified?
  • 36:50 - What is the difference between Servant of God, venerable, and Blessed
  • 37:50 - How decide if something is a miracle or not?
  • 43:40 - What was the particular miracle performed by Sheen and what is the evidence for it?
  • 49:50 - What does Sheen’s beautification mean to the United States and the world?
  • 52:25 - Where can I go to know more about Fulton Sheen?
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