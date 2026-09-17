www.catholic.com/audio/cal/the-legacy-of-fulton-sheen-2
Questions Covered:
- 02:25 - Who was Fulton Sheen?
- 04:15 - How did Sheen become a radio and tv star?
- 09:30 - How did Sheen’s protestant audience view and think of him?
- 13:20 - The beautification process for Sheen
- 15:27 - Sheen and the Missions
- 17:25 - Sheen’s view of politics
- 21:50 - What would Sheen think of Catholic media today?
- 24:58 - How did Sheen get into media?
- 31:57 - What was Sheen’s process of creating episodes of “Life is Worth Living.”
- 33:49 - How does the Pope figure out who can be beautified?
- 36:50 - What is the difference between Servant of God, venerable, and Blessed
- 37:50 - How decide if something is a miracle or not?
- 43:40 - What was the particular miracle performed by Sheen and what is the evidence for it?
- 49:50 - What does Sheen’s beautification mean to the United States and the world?
- 52:25 - Where can I go to know more about Fulton Sheen?
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